5 Festival Hairstyles You’ll Want to Wear All Season

From glitter roots to effortless braids, festival hairstyles are all about creativity, self-expression, and just the right amount of hold. Whether you’re dancing under the sun or posing for pics at golden hour, your hair should be just as fun and bold as your outfit. This year’s festival hair trends are all about texture, volume, and playful details, and with the right products, they’re surprisingly easy to recreate.

Here are the top festival hairstyles for 2025 and the must-have products to keep them looking fresh from the first beat to the final encore.