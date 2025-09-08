5 Iconic ‘80s Hairstyles That Are Trending in 2025

The 1980s were all about being loud, proud and larger than life. From teased bangs and feathered layers to side ponytails and perms, these styles embodied the fun and fearless spirit of the decade. Fast forward to today, and some of the most iconic ‘80s hairstyles are making their way back onto the scene, but this time with modern twists, healthier techniques, upgraded tools and enhanced hair care.

Whether you’re looking to shake up your everyday style or planning a full retro revival, these looks are perfect for adding volume, texture and a touch of personality. In this article, we’ll explore five unforgettable ‘80s styles that are making a big comeback in 2025. Read on to discover five iconic ‘80s hairstyles you can easily recreate at home.