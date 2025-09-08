5 Iconic ‘80s Hairstyles That Are Trending in 2025
Discover five iconic '80s hairstyles making a comeback in 2025. Learn how to recreate these styles at home with modern techniques and products.
The 1980s were all about being loud, proud and larger than life. From teased bangs and feathered layers to side ponytails and perms, these styles embodied the fun and fearless spirit of the decade. Fast forward to today, and some of the most iconic ‘80s hairstyles are making their way back onto the scene, but this time with modern twists, healthier techniques, upgraded tools and enhanced hair care.
Whether you’re looking to shake up your everyday style or planning a full retro revival, these looks are perfect for adding volume, texture and a touch of personality. In this article, we’ll explore five unforgettable ‘80s styles that are making a big comeback in 2025. Read on to discover five iconic ‘80s hairstyles you can easily recreate at home.
When it comes to hair in the ‘80s, the styles were dramatic, voluminous and filled with personality. From high-rise bangs and teased roots to layered shags and bright accessories, hair trends reflected the decade’s love of excess and individuality. Influenced by pop icons, rock stars and TV celebrities, these dramatic looks became cultural markers of confidence, rebellion and fun. Whether styled wiled or polished, ‘80s hair was all about standing out and that’s what made it unforgettable.
Here are five trending ‘80s hairstyles you can try using modern techniques and updated products for better and healthier results:
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
The Best 1920s Hairstyles: Your Guide to Vintage Glam
Discover timeless 1920s hairstyles like the bob, finger waves, and faux bob. Learn how to recreate these vintage looks f...
read more
Iconic ‘70s Hairstyles That Celebrate Natural Hair Texture
Discover iconic '70s hairstyles that celebrate natural hair textures. Learn about afro, shag, and feathered styles with ...
read more