5 Iconic ‘80s Hairstyles That Are Trending in 2025

A woman with blonde hair tied up in an 80’s hairstyle smiles with her mouth open facing forward.
Discover five iconic '80s hairstyles making a comeback in 2025. Learn how to recreate these styles at home with modern techniques and products.

Easy ‘80s Hairstyles That You Can Recreate at Home

The 1980s were all about being loud, proud and larger than life. From teased bangs and feathered layers to side ponytails and perms, these styles embodied the fun and fearless spirit of the decade. Fast forward to today, and some of the most iconic ‘80s hairstyles are making their way back onto the scene, but this time with modern twists, healthier techniques, upgraded tools and enhanced hair care.

Whether you’re looking to shake up your everyday style or planning a full retro revival, these looks are perfect for adding volume, texture and a touch of personality. In this article, we’ll explore five unforgettable ‘80s styles that are making a big comeback in 2025. Read on to discover five iconic ‘80s hairstyles you can easily recreate at home.

‘80s Hair Trends That Defined a Decade

When it comes to hair in the ‘80s, the styles were dramatic, voluminous and filled with personality. From high-rise bangs and teased roots to layered shags and bright accessories, hair trends reflected the decade’s love of excess and individuality. Influenced by pop icons, rock stars and TV celebrities, these dramatic looks became cultural markers of confidence, rebellion and fun. Whether styled wiled or polished, ‘80s hair was all about standing out and that’s what made it unforgettable.

5 Iconic 1980s Hairstyles To Try at Home

Here are five trending ‘80s hairstyles you can try using modern techniques and updated products for better and healthier results:

  1. The Modern Mullet: Once considered a rebellious styles, the mullet has returned with a softer, more fashion-forward edge. The modern version features subtle transition between lengths, offering more shape and texture without harsh lines. Try using the Hair Biology Full & Vibrant Thickening Treatment to fight breakage for fuller looking hair.
  2. Crimped Waves: Crimping is back, but this time not as stiff or crunchy. The updated take features loose, wave-like texture that adds fullness and a retro feel. Make sure to apply a good heat protectant like Aussie Total Miracle Heat Protecting Spray to prevent damage while styling with hot tools.
  3. Feathered Layers: Popularized by Farrah Fawcett, feather layers are one of the most iconic looks of the ‘80s. This airy, face-framing style adds movement and softness, perfect for mid to long hair. Try using Aussie Instant Volume Hair Spray to lock in shape and hold when styling.
  4. High Side Ponytail: The high side ponytail was a staple of ‘80s pop culture. It’s perfect for casual weekends or adding flair to a themed look. Try using Herbal Essences Maximum Hold Hairspray to hold the style in place and add shine.
  5. Voluminous Curls: Big, bold curls were everywhere in the ‘80s and they’re back in 2025 with a healthier, more defined approach. Try using products with a curl-defining formula like Mielle Coil Sculpting Custard for extra lift while styling.
