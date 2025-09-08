5 Ways to Get Static Out of Hair

When the air is dry, especially during colder months, your hair loses hydration and becomes prone to friction. This friction creates an imbalance of electric charge, causing hairs to repel each other. The result? The floaty, frizzy strands that try to ruin every good hair day.

In this article, we’re exploring the common causes of static hair and sharing five easy, effective ways to prevent those unwanted frizzy flyaways. From simple product swaps to natural remedies, these tips will help keep your hair smooth and under control, no matter the season.