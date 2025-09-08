Back

5 Ways to Get Static Out of Hair

Brown hair is frizzy from static in front of a black background.
circle-salmon

Discover effective ways to eliminate static from your hair with simple tips and natural remedies. Keep your strands smooth and frizz-free all year round.

Effective Solutions for Eliminating Static from Hair

When the air is dry, especially during colder months, your hair loses hydration and becomes prone to friction. This friction creates an imbalance of electric charge, causing hairs to repel each other. The result? The floaty, frizzy strands that try to ruin every good hair day.

In this article, we’re exploring the common causes of static hair and sharing five easy, effective ways to prevent those unwanted frizzy flyaways. From simple product swaps to natural remedies, these tips will help keep your hair smooth and under control, no matter the season.

What Causes Static Hair?

Before you can fight the frizz, let’s explore what could be making your strands more prone to static. Static electricity builds when your hair becomes dry, loses moisture, or rubs against other surfaces. Here are some of the common causes for staticky hair:

  • Dry Weather and Indoor Heating: Cold air holds less humidity, and once you step indoors, heating systems dry the air out even more. This low-moisture environment strips hydration from your hair, making it more vulnerable to static.
  • Synthetic Fabrics: Hat’s, scarves, coats and even pillowcases made from synthetic materials like polyester or acrylic can cause friction as they rub against your hair. This friction builds an electrical charge that makes individual hairs repel each other and result in staticky hair.
  • Brushing Dry Hair with Plastic Hairbrushes: Using a plastic brush on dry hair is a common static trigger. Plastic creates a strong negative charge, which transfers to your hair as your brush.

5 Ways to Get Rid of Staticky Hair

With a few simple changes to your routine, you can finally say goodbye to staticky strands. Here are five ways to put your staticky frizz to ease:

1. How to Get Rid of Static in Hair: Use Leave-in Conditioner to Lock in Moisture

Hydration is your best defense against static. A lightweight leave-in conditioner coats each strand with a protective layer that locks in moisture. Apply a leave-in conditioner to damp hair, focusing on mid-lengths to ends. Look for formulas with hydrating ingredients like honey, aloe or glycerin like Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner to boost moisture without weighing down the hair.

2. How to Prevent Staticky Hair: Switch to a Microfiber Towel

The towel you use can make a big difference when it comes to preventing staticky hair. Traditional terry cloth towels are rough on strands and can cause friction that leads to static. A microfiber fabric or even a soft cotton T-shirt is gentler on the hair cuticle and helps prevent frizz.

3. How Do You Get Rid of Staticky Hair on the Go: Keep Dryer Sheets on Hand

If you need a quick fix for static, having a dryer sheet handy can be surprisingly useful. Dryer sheets contain positively charged ingredients that neutralize the negatively charged electrons causing your hair to stand up. Gently glide the dryer sheet over the strands of hair and watch the static disappear.

4. How to Get Rid of Staticky Hair Naturally: Coconut Oil, Aloe, and Other Nourishing Ingredients

If you prefer a more natural approach, oils like argan, coconut and jojoba are good for fighting static while delivering hydration. Apply a few drops of oil to your palms and gently smooth over dry hair, focusing on the ends.

5. Why is My Hair Staticky After Washing: Change Your Shampoo Routine

Many traditional shampoos contain sulfates, which is a foaming agent that can strip away the natural oils in your hair. Without these natural oils, the hair dries out quickly, becomes brittle and more susceptible to static. Switch to a sulfate-free shampoo or one formulate for hydration to help perverse the natural oils in your hair. Look for products with ingredients like ceramides or plant-based oils, such as Pantene Miracle Moisture Boost Sulfate Free Shampoo, which hydrates without harsh cleansers.

curly-separator-blue.png

Take Our Hair Quiz

When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.