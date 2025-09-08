7 Everyday Things That Are Secretly Damaging Your Hair
Discover the everyday habits that may be secretly damaging your hair and learn how to protect your strands for healthier, stronger hair.
We all strive to have a healthy, strong head of hair. But sometimes, the things we do day-to-day are secretly working against us. Damaged hair doesn’t always come from an extreme bleach session or an intense salon treatment. Often, it sneaks in through our small, overlooked daily habits. By understanding what weakens your hair and making a few changes to your daily habits, you can protect your strands and help them thrive.
In this article, we’ll break down what damaged hair really looks like, explore what’s working against your hair’s health, and explore the everyday routines that may be causing more damage to your hair than you realize. Read on to find out if your daily habits are secretly sabotaging your strands and learn how to turn things around.
Damaged hair is much more than just split ends. It’s your hair’s protective outer layer, called the cuticle, being worn down, raised or broken, resulting in the inner layer being exposed. When the cuticle is healthy, it lies flat, reflects light and locks in moisture properly. When the cuticle is compromised, your hair becomes rough, dry and prone to breakage. Common signs of hair damage include:
Hair can be damaged from both internal and external stressors. While age and genetics do play a role in your hair’s health, daily habits tend to do the most harm. Habits that may be damaging your hair include:
While there are many factors that cause your hair damage, excessive heat and chemical treatments are at the top of the list. Everything from flat irons and curling wands to bleach and coloring agents, these factors can drastically weaken the structure of your hair by breaking down protein bonds and stripping away essential moisture from the hair. These effects are often permanent and cumulative, especially without proper protection or aftercare.
Although hair damage may seem scary, with a little awareness and few adjustments to your daily routine, you can stop damage before it starts. Here are seven sneaky, everyday things that may be sabotaging your healthy hair journey:
You might be using a shampoo that’s too harsh for your hair type. Try switching to a sulfate-free formula and follow-up with a moisturizing conditioner.
Not always. Air-drying can cause frizz if the hair tends to stay wet for too long. Blow-drying on a low heat setting with protectant can actually be gentler.
Look for products with ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, keratin and biotin. Avoid sulfates, drying alcohols and heavy silicones.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
Hair or Scalp Detox? How to Detox Hair Based on Your Scalp Concerns
Discover how to detox your hair and scalp based on specific concerns. Learn effective methods for achieving healthier, m...
read more
Revive Your Locks: Best Hair Treatment for Dry and Damaged Hair
Discover effective treatments for dry and damaged hair. Learn how to repair heat damage, fix over-processed strands, and...
read more