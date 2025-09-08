7 Everyday Things That Are Secretly Damaging Your Hair

We all strive to have a healthy, strong head of hair. But sometimes, the things we do day-to-day are secretly working against us. Damaged hair doesn’t always come from an extreme bleach session or an intense salon treatment. Often, it sneaks in through our small, overlooked daily habits. By understanding what weakens your hair and making a few changes to your daily habits, you can protect your strands and help them thrive.

In this article, we’ll break down what damaged hair really looks like, explore what’s working against your hair’s health, and explore the everyday routines that may be causing more damage to your hair than you realize. Read on to find out if your daily habits are secretly sabotaging your strands and learn how to turn things around.