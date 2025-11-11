Home/ Articles/BACK TO THE BASICS
Back to the Basics: How to Use Shampoo and Conditioner

Mastering Shampoo and Conditioner: Essential Tips for Healthy Hair

Cleansing and nourishing your hair may seem like the most vanilla steps in a hair care routine—but do you truly know how to use shampoo and conditioner? This dynamic duo sets the foundation for scalp wellness, hair strength, moisture balance, and overall hair health, but understanding how to use shampoo and conditioner properly—and choosing the right formulas for your hair type—can make a huge difference.

Why shampooing is the first—and most crucial—step

Shampooing is essential because it cleans the scalp and hair by removing excess oil, dirt, styling product buildup, and environmental pollutants. The scalp is where flourishing hair begins, and a clean scalp helps promote healthy hair growth. Additionally, clean hair provides the optimal environment for maximum product absorption used in your hair care regime.

While it is essential, not all shampoos are created equal. Some are formulated to clarify, while others hydrate, add volume, strengthen, and everything in between. Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type and needs is vital to achieving the best results.

How to shampoo your hair properly

  1. Start with warm water. Wet your hair thoroughly with warm (not hot) water to open the cuticle and loosen debris.
  2. Apply shampoo to the scalp. Pour the shampoo into your palm, lather it in your hands then apply it to scalp. Use a nickel to a half-dollar-sized amount depending on the length and thickness of your hair. Start here to ensure the scalp is clean because it is where your hair originates.
  3. Massage gently to distribute throughout the head. Focusing on the scalp, gently knead into the head with your fingertips. Avoid piling your hair on top of your head or scrubbing the lengths. This could cause unnecessary breakage.
  4. Rinse thoroughly. Be sure the shampoo is completely rinsed out. Leaving it in can harm your hair and cause buildup that can lead to dullness.

Conditioning: The second step for moisture and manageability

After cleansing, applying the conditioner is the next step. This nourishing treatment helps smooth the hair cuticle, infuse moisture, boost elasticity, and minimize tangles from the mid-lengths to the ends. These areas are the driest parts of the hair and the most prone to breakage and damage.

How to use conditioner

  1. Remove excess water. Towel dry or squeeze out water. Hair should be damp but not dripping wet. Too much water can dilute the product and reduce its effectiveness.
  2. Apply conditioner. Focusing on the mid-lengths and ends, add one to two quarter-sized dabs of the treatment. Avoid the scalp unless you’re using a conditioner that is formulated specifically for scalp care.
  3. Leave it on the hair for 2–5 minutes. Allow the product time to penetrate the hair shaft to nourish and smooth the hair cuticle.
  4. Rinse with cool water. This helps close and further seal the cuticle for smoother, shinier hair.

5 Different Types of Shampoos and Conditioners

