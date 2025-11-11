Back to the Basics: How to Use Shampoo and Conditioner

Shampooing is essential because it cleans the scalp and hair by removing excess oil, dirt, styling product buildup, and environmental pollutants. The scalp is where flourishing hair begins, and a clean scalp helps promote healthy hair growth. Additionally, clean hair provides the optimal environment for maximum product absorption used in your hair care regime.

While it is essential, not all shampoos are created equal. Some are formulated to clarify, while others hydrate, add volume, strengthen, and everything in between. Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type and needs is vital to achieving the best results.