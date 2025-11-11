Back to the Basics: How to Use Shampoo and Conditioner
Cleansing and nourishing your hair may seem like the most vanilla steps in a hair care routine—but do you truly know how to use shampoo and conditioner? This dynamic duo sets the foundation for scalp wellness, hair strength, moisture balance, and overall hair health, but understanding how to use shampoo and conditioner properly—and choosing the right formulas for your hair type—can make a huge difference.
Shampooing is essential because it cleans the scalp and hair by removing excess oil, dirt, styling product buildup, and environmental pollutants. The scalp is where flourishing hair begins, and a clean scalp helps promote healthy hair growth. Additionally, clean hair provides the optimal environment for maximum product absorption used in your hair care regime.
While it is essential, not all shampoos are created equal. Some are formulated to clarify, while others hydrate, add volume, strengthen, and everything in between. Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type and needs is vital to achieving the best results.
After cleansing, applying the conditioner is the next step. This nourishing treatment helps smooth the hair cuticle, infuse moisture, boost elasticity, and minimize tangles from the mid-lengths to the ends. These areas are the driest parts of the hair and the most prone to breakage and damage.