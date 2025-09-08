Custom Hair Care Products: Are They Worth It?
Your hair is unique, so it could make sense that a shampoo made uniquely for you would give you the best results. Well, there’s some truth to this! Here, we’ll explore customized hair care products: why people love them, and whether you need them.
Customized hair care products can often be expensive. However, at HairCode, we have discovered a method to provide you with the means to understand your hair's requirements precisely and identify the products that can unleash your hair's full potential. This personalized regimen offers you the same benefits as custom products but without the accompanying expense.
Customized hair care products are products, usually shampoo and conditioner, that are made to address your individual hair concerns. Often, you take a quiz that asks you about your hair type and needs, and then answer preferences, including what scents you like, what colors you like, etc. At the end, you’re shipped your unique custom shampoo and conditioner.
People love these products because it eliminates the trial and error of traditional shampoo and conditioner. You don’t have to understand each ingredient, and you don’t have to try out a moisturizing shampoo versus a hydrating shampoo. At HairCode, we’re all about giving people individualized solutions for their specific needs, so we love this.
When you understand your strands, you know what ingredients, formulas, and products you need. We use a comprehensive hair analysis that works hand-in-hand with your HairCode quiz results to give you a personalized hair regimen tips and more, all based in science. Using our Untangled Kit, you don’t have to give up your favorite brands or products, you’ll just have the tools to know which products will work best for you – no custom shampoo needed.
