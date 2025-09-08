Everything You Need to Know About The Lob Haircut Trend
A lob is a longer version of the classic bob haircut. While a bob typically hits at the chin or just below, a lob usually falls between the collarbone and shoulders. This mid-length haircut gives you the chic, clean lines of a bob while offering more styling flexibility and movement. A lob is also a good midway point if you want to take your hair from long to short gradually.
The lob haircut is known for being both chic and simplistic. It’s a classic cut that can be blunt and bold, softly layered, or even textured with curtain bangs. Some lobs are perfectly symmetrical, while others are slightly longer in the front for a modern, angled effect. Whether worn sleek and straight or tousled and wavy, the lob always looks fresh and effortlessly cool.
There are several variations like the angled lob, where the front pieces are longer than the back, often cut on a diagonal. This shape adds definition and sharpness to the look, making it a favorite among those who want something edgy yet wearable. It works especially well for round or square face shapes, as the longer front sections help elongate the face.
While the bob and lob are closely related, the main difference between the two is in the length. A bob is typically shorter, ending at the chin or jawline, while a lob (short for “long bob”) falls somewhere between the chin and shoulders, often grazing the collarbone. This makes the lob an ideal in-between style for anyone who wants to go shorter without committing to a dramatic chop. Lobs tend to be more versatile when it comes to styling. Their added length allows for easy updos, waves, and curls. Bobs, on the other hand, offer a sleek, bold silhouette that’s effortlessly polished but a bit more limited in terms of styling options since there isn’t as much hair to work with.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to styling a lob, but here are a few classic looks that flatter the lob haircut.
Use a curling wand or flat iron to create soft, effortless waves throughout your hair. This style enhances the natural movement of a lob and gives it that relaxed, beachy texture that’s always on trend. Adding waves not only boosts volume but also helps the hair appear fuller, healthier, and more dimensional. Finish with a sea salt or Aussie Mega hair spray to lock in the style and give it that lived-in, tousled finish.
For a sleek and polished look, apply a Pantene smoothing serum to protect against frizz and use a flat iron to straighten your hair from roots to ends. This glassy, high-shine finish highlights the clean lines and shape of a lob, giving the cut a refined, modern feel. It's a go-to style for a more professional or elegant look, and it works especially well for those with naturally straight or slightly wavy hair.
The half-up hairstyle is a versatile go-to that works beautifully with lobs. This look gives you the best of both worlds, keeping hair out of your face while still showing off your cut. Lobs are just the right length for relaxed half-up buns, boho braids, or casual twists. If you’re aiming for a more elevated look, try slicking the top section back tightly for a cleaner, more sophisticated finish. Whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual, the half-up style is easy to personalize to match your vibe.
