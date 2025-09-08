Everything You Need to Know About The Lob Haircut Trend

The lob haircut is known for being both chic and simplistic. It’s a classic cut that can be blunt and bold, softly layered, or even textured with curtain bangs. Some lobs are perfectly symmetrical, while others are slightly longer in the front for a modern, angled effect. Whether worn sleek and straight or tousled and wavy, the lob always looks fresh and effortlessly cool.

There are several variations like the angled lob, where the front pieces are longer than the back, often cut on a diagonal. This shape adds definition and sharpness to the look, making it a favorite among those who want something edgy yet wearable. It works especially well for round or square face shapes, as the longer front sections help elongate the face.