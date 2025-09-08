Everything You Need to Know About the Pompadour Haircut: Styling Tips and Trends

The pompadour haircut has claimed its place as one of the most stylish and timeless men's hairstyles. With its roots in 18th-century France and a modern revival thanks to Hollywood stars and rock icons, this voluminous look remains as iconic today as it was decades ago.

But what makes the pompadour so special? Why is it still trending in barbershops across the globe? Whether you're going for a classic or modern twist, this article will walk you through everything you need to know from its history and signature traits to how to style one yourself.