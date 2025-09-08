Explore the Best Heat Defense Sprays

Hair is made of the protein, keratin. It is protected by the cuticle which is the outer layer of the hair. When heat is applied—especially at temperatures of over 300°F—the cuticle layer breaks down and robs the hair of its moisture. As the cuticle lifts, the hair becomes more porous and, therefore more prone to dryness, frizz, and split ends.

Excessive heat styling can weaken the inner cortex, and lead to breakage and thinning over time. That's why heat damage is more than cosmetic, it’s structural damage to the hair shaft so using a heat protectant spray to shield every strand is important to maintaining healthy looking or healthy feeling hair.