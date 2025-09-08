From Clip-Ins to Sew-Ins: Picking the Best Type of Hair Extensions
Discover the best hair extensions for your style and lifestyle, from clip-ins to sew-ins. Learn about their benefits, application, and care tips to enhance your look effortlessly.
Choosing the best type of hair extensions can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be, as there are many styles to suit your personal taste and lifestyle. Whether you want to add volume or length, try a new color, or change your entire look––you’ve got options.
From easy clip-ins to long-lasting sew-ins, each extension type has a unique benefit that can be adjusted to suit your needs. Read on to find the perfect fit for your hair goals and look. Let’s delve into more about the three best types of hair extensions.
Clip-in hair extensions are the most versatile and easiest options available. They are designed for short-term use and allow you to try new lengths, add volume, and experiment with fresh styles without the long-term commitment. Clip-ins are great if you desire flexibility. They’re fantastic for special occasions because they can be installed and removed quickly. These extensions work great for all hair types and are wonderful for style mavens who like to change their hair often.
Clip-in extensions come in wefted sections of hair with small clips attached to the base. These clips attach to natural hair easily without causing damage and the application is simple. Part the hair, clip in the wefts close to the scalp, and style as usual. Removal is just as simple. No adhesives or special tools are required to install them.
When caring for clip-in extensions gently brush before and after to detangle. Wash occasionally with sulfate-free cleansers to maintain sheen and softness. Store them flat or on a hanger to keep them in good condition for future use.
Tape-in extensions deliver a natural, voluminous look without the bulkiness of other extensions types. If you’re seeking longer-lasting results that are lightweight and comfortable, this is it.
These extensions are "taped" to small sections of hair that lie flat against the scalp for a seamless finish.Tape-in extensions are also available in hair wefts with adhesive strips that bond to natural hair. With proper installation, tape-ins blend effortlessly, offering volume and length without the weight.
If you want the perfect balance between temporary clip-ins and a more semi-permanent solution, tape-ins are a great choice. They are natural-looking, good for everyday styling, last for weeks, and gentle on the hair when removed properly.
Tape-ins are best for fine to medium hair, are undetectable, and last approximately 6–8 weeks before needing reapplication. To keep your tape-in extensions in like new, use sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner to protect the adhesive bond. Avoid applying heavy oils or conditioners to prevent slippage and brush gently with a soft-bristle brush to prevent tangling.
Sew-in extensions, also known as weaves, are the preferred choice for black hair extensions and are best for textured or thicker hair. They are a great option for those who want a secure, durable, long-lasting protective style that is low maintenance.
Sew-ins are installed by first braiding the client’s natural hair into cornrows. Then the extension wefts are hand-sewn into the braids using a needle and thread. This creates a strong and stable foundation that holds up well to daily styling and wear. Sew-ins can be done in one of two ways: with hair left out for blending with natural hair or with no hair left out for full coverage.
Sew-ins last 6–8 weeks or more with proper care, and offer endless possibilities for styling. From long, chic, straight hair to curly, voluminous tresses, you can achieve virtually any style you desire. Sew-ins are also a great choice of extension for short hair.
To keep sew-in extensions fresh, use shampoo and conditioners that are sulfate-free. Cleanse natural hair and scalp regularly too to maintain cleanliness and prevent odor.
Avoid over-styling your extensions, and remove on schedule to prevent damage and tension that could lead to hair loss or breakage.
Though there are many other extension types like fusion and microlinks, these three remain top choices because of their ability to deliver versatility, easy maintenance, and natural looks that blend seamlessly to create different hair types.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
Cute Protective Styles for Long Hair
Discover the best protective styles for long hair to maintain health and length. Explore options like box braids, twists...
read more
How to Stretch 4C Hair and Avoid Shrinkage
Discover effective methods to stretch 4C hair and reduce shrinkage naturally. Learn techniques like African threading, t...
read more