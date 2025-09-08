From Clip-Ins to Sew-Ins: Picking the Best Type of Hair Extensions

Sew-in extensions, also known as weaves, are the preferred choice for black hair extensions and are best for textured or thicker hair. They are a great option for those who want a secure, durable, long-lasting protective style that is low maintenance.

Sew-ins are installed by first braiding the client’s natural hair into cornrows. Then the extension wefts are hand-sewn into the braids using a needle and thread. This creates a strong and stable foundation that holds up well to daily styling and wear. Sew-ins can be done in one of two ways: with hair left out for blending with natural hair or with no hair left out for full coverage.

Sew-ins last 6–8 weeks or more with proper care, and offer endless possibilities for styling. From long, chic, straight hair to curly, voluminous tresses, you can achieve virtually any style you desire. Sew-ins are also a great choice of extension for short hair.

To keep sew-in extensions fresh, use shampoo and conditioners that are sulfate-free. Cleanse natural hair and scalp regularly too to maintain cleanliness and prevent odor.

Avoid over-styling your extensions, and remove on schedule to prevent damage and tension that could lead to hair loss or breakage.

Though there are many other extension types like fusion and microlinks, these three remain top choices because of their ability to deliver versatility, easy maintenance, and natural looks that blend seamlessly to create different hair types.