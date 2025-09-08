Hair Recovery 101: How to Fix Damaged Bleached Hair
Lightening your hair can totally upgrade your style, but the process can leave your hair brittle, frizzy, and dry. But knowing how to treat bleached hair is essential to restoring softness, strength, and shine.
When you bleach your hair, it strips it of moisture and protein which can lead to breakage, dullness, and split ends. Adding that moisture back in is the key to revitalizing bleach-damaged hair. Let’s explore the best ways to repair damaged bleached hair, including must-have products, and simple steps to rejuvenate your hair.
Whether you were bold enough to go platinum blonde or if you added highlights for a fun pop of color you probably experienced some damage, but not to worry—damaged doesn’t equal doom for your tresses.
If your hair has been damaged by bleaching, you may experience a few or many of these common signs.
With the right hair care routine, you can do damage control with targeted treatments and help restore your bleached-damaged hair.
Because bleaching strips your hair of moisture, it's vital that you help restore it with nourishing, hydrating deep conditioners and masks. These treatments, with hair-loving vitamins and nutrients, help revive brittle, color-treated hair and restore health. Mielle, Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera Deep Hydration 2-Minute Deep Conditioner penetrates deeply to deliver ultra-hydration and transform dry, brittle curls into soft, manageable hair.
Restore your hair with the power of botanicals with Herbal Essences, Sulfate Free Argan Oil & Aloe Repairing Hair Mask. This color-safe deep conditioner hydrates dry, damaged hair and helps repairs strands. Infused with biotin for follicle growth and keratin production, Mielle, Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque delivers deep moisture in a creamy, nutrient-rich formula that helps restores health and strength to dry, fragile hair.
Nurture your hair weekly with a good hydrating deep conditioner to get your hair back on the road to recovery.
Treating your bleached hair is more than applying a mask every week. You must also create a routine that boosts the health of your hair. When cleansing your hair, try using sulfate free shampoos to prevent further drying out your hair. Try Herbal Essences, Hemp Oil Sulfate Free Frizz Control Shampoo and Herbal Essences, Hemp Oil Sulfate Free Frizz Control Conditioner to nourish, soften, and help restore your hair’s natural oils. Deeply repair your hair with Pantene, Miracle Intense Rescue Shots Dry Hair Treatment. These power packs target extreme hair damage, help prevent split ends, and restore resilience, and moisture.
Lastly, stop heat styling if your hair is already damaged. Use a detangler like Aussie, Total Miracle Detangling Spray, and remove knots gently to avoid mechanical damage. With the right products and consistent care, you can strengthen and restore your hair’s health and shine.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
