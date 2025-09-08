Hair Recovery 101: How to Fix Damaged Bleached Hair

Lightening your hair can totally upgrade your style, but the process can leave your hair brittle, frizzy, and dry. But knowing how to treat bleached hair is essential to restoring softness, strength, and shine.

When you bleach your hair, it strips it of moisture and protein which can lead to breakage, dullness, and split ends. Adding that moisture back in is the key to revitalizing bleach-damaged hair. Let’s explore the best ways to repair damaged bleached hair, including must-have products, and simple steps to rejuvenate your hair.