How Hair Texture Evolves with Age
As you blow out another year’s birthday candles and get ready for another trip around the sun, you might not notice any drastic changes right away. But over time, those little things start to add up — your knees might crack a bit more, your Friday night margaritas might hit harder, and your hair might not fall quite like it used to.
This leads to a common question: can your hair texture change with age?
As you get older, it’s not unusual to see your hair thinning out or even falling out more than before. For women, menopause is a major player in this game. Your hormones go haywire, and that doesn’t just mean mood swings — it can also mess with your hair. When estrogen and progesterone levels drop, these key growth hormones no longer tell your hair to grow like they used to. Meanwhile, your body ramps up androgen production, which can make your hair follicles shrink, leaving you with thinner locks. Men aren’t off the hook either; as they age, testosterone levels drop, leading to finer and thinner strands.
Age isn't the only thing that messes with your hair. Your genes play a big role in determining your hair texture and how it changes over time. Environmental factors like UV radiation and pollution can also put your hair through the wringer, causing damage over time. And let’s not forget all the heat styling and dyeing— that can really take a toll on your hair texture too.
To keep your hair looking fabulous as you age, try these tips:
Choose the Right Products: Use products that suit your unique hair type. Find out your unique HairCode to determine what your hair needs.
Condition Regularly: Incorporate conditioning treatments into your routine to replenish lost moisture.
Look for Strengthening Ingredients: Opt for products with biotin, collagen, and keratin to help strengthen your hair inside out.
Scalp Massages: Regularly massage your scalp to stimulate circulation and promote nutrient delivery to hair follicles.
Protect from Environmental Damage: Minimize exposure to UV radiation and pollution by using protective hair products or styles.
Limit Heat Styling: Reduce the use of heat styling tools to prevent further damage to your hair texture.
Embracing the changes that come with aging and adjusting your hair care routine can make a significant difference in maintaining healthy, vibrant hair. Check out our full blog to learn more tips to help keep your locks looking great no matter how many candles you blow out on your birthday cake.
