As you blow out another year’s birthday candles and get ready for another trip around the sun, you might not notice any drastic changes right away. But over time, those little things start to add up — your knees might crack a bit more, your Friday night margaritas might hit harder, and your hair might not fall quite like it used to.

This leads to a common question: can your hair texture change with age?

As you get older, it’s not unusual to see your hair thinning out or even falling out more than before. For women, menopause is a major player in this game. Your hormones go haywire, and that doesn’t just mean mood swings — it can also mess with your hair. When estrogen and progesterone levels drop, these key growth hormones no longer tell your hair to grow like they used to. Meanwhile, your body ramps up androgen production, which can make your hair follicles shrink, leaving you with thinner locks. Men aren’t off the hook either; as they age, testosterone levels drop, leading to finer and thinner strands.