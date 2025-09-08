How Do You Style a Pixie Haircut?
Pixie haircuts are chic, versatile, and surprisingly easy to style once you know the basics. Whether you’re rocking a sleek pixie or a tousled, lived-in look, this short hairstyle offers endless styling possibilities. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about styling pixie haircuts, from what a pixie haircut is to the best products and techniques to use.
A pixie haircut is a very short hairstyle, typically cropped close to the head with slightly longer layers on top. It’s a bold, edgy, and low-maintenance cut that works well on various face shapes and hair textures.
Styling a pixie haircut depends on the look you want to achieve. Whether you're keeping it simple or going bold, a pixie cut is a perfect canvas for creative styling. Learning how to style a pixie haircut is all about experimenting and finding what works for your hair type and personal style. Here are a few popular ways to style pixie hairstyles.
For a smooth and sophisticated look, use a flat iron to straighten the longer top layers. Apply a smoothing serum or styling cream to control frizz and add shine. Tuck the sides behind your ears for a neat finish.
For a textured, woke-up-like this look, work a texturizing spray or pomade through damp or dry hair. Use your fingers to tousle and shape your strands. Finish with a flexible-hold hairspray to keep the messy texture in place.
To add volume and movement, blow-dry your hair using a small round brush to lift at the roots. Sweep the top layers to one side. Use a volumizing mousse or dry shampoo for added lift.
For an edgier, punky look, apply a strong-hold gel or wax to dry hair. Spike up the top layers using your fingertips. Use a finishing spray to hold the style all day.
Here are some must-have product essentials for styling your pixie cut.
Grab a spray like Pantene Volume and Texture Non-Aerosol Hairspray to add grip and volume for tousled styles.
Pomades and waxes are great for defining piecey texture and controlling flyaways. Old Spice Classic Pomade is a great option for a pomade that keeps your hair hydrated.
Ideal for lifting roots and adding body, mousse can add serious volume to your pixie hairstyle. Aussie’s Instant Volume Mousse works well to build body and bounce in the hair.
Serums like Pantene’s Anti-Frizz Serum are perfect to use for sleek, polished finishes. You can use on damp hair or as a finishing smoothing serum to add shine to your look
You can refresh your style and add instant volume with a dry shampoo like Pantene’s Refresh Dry Shampoo Spray. Spray it at the roots for some lift or all over your strands for some extra texture and grit.
The classic finishing touch, hairspray like Herbal Essences Lightweight Hair Volumizing Hairspray for Strong Hold will lock your pixie style in place without weighing it down.
