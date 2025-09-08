How Do You Use a Hair Mask? Everything You Need to Know

Straight hair, especially if it’s on the fine and thin side, should find a hair mask that is more lightweight than other hair types. Hair masks that are too heavy can weigh the hair down. Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Detangling Deep Conditioner is a great choice as it quenches dry hair in just 3 minutes. This rich, creamy formula contains 3x more moisture than an ordinary conditioner and is infused with nourishing avocado oil.