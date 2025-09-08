How Do You Use a Hair Mask? Everything You Need to Know
If you’re dealing with dry or damaged strands, you need a hair mask in your routine. There are a multitude of options out there, and some key things to keep in mind when selecting the product for you. Read on for everything you need to know about hair masks.
A hair mask is a product designed to deep condition and treat damage in the hair. They contain more concentrated ingredients and are typically thicker than a conditioner you’d use every day in your hair care routine.
Different hair textures, conditions and types have different needs. Here are some tips for selecting the best hair mask for you.
Straight hair, especially if it’s on the fine and thin side, should find a hair mask that is more lightweight than other hair types. Hair masks that are too heavy can weigh the hair down. Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Detangling Deep Conditioner is a great choice as it quenches dry hair in just 3 minutes. This rich, creamy formula contains 3x more moisture than an ordinary conditioner and is infused with nourishing avocado oil.
For wavy hair, the Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Argan Oil & Aloe Repairing Hair Mask is a good pick. This hydrating hair mask helps restore, repair, and smooth frizzy hair. While most hair masks only need to be used around once a week, this one is gentle enough for daily use.
The Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque works great with curly hair textures. With ingredients such as rosemary, sesame seed oil, honey, and coconut oil, this hair mask offers the hydration and nourishment curly hair craves.
Coily hair, types 4A to 4C, typically has a drier texture and different needs than those with looser curls. Nourishing hair masks like the Mielle Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner work well to help hydrate and replenish coily hair thanks to fatty acids, oils, and complex amino acids in the formula. You can further treat coily hair by using leave-in conditioners like the Pantene Gold Series Hydrating Butter Creme for extra hydration.
If your hair has been damaged or become dull from coloring it, the Native Almond & Shea Butter Strengthening Hair Mask is the hair mask for you. It helps restore and repair hair’s vibrancy. Plus, this creamy goodness smells great with warm notes of almond milk and vanilla, blended with subtle scents of citrus and apricot.
Hair that has been lifted with bleach is susceptible to extreme damage due to the chemical process that takes place. In order to strip the hair of its color and get it to a lighter blond, the bonds in your hair strands can be broken. In order to combat this, a deep conditioning treatment with bond-building technology like Pantene Miracle Rescue Intensive Bond Repair Mask is essential.
New to using hair masks? Here’s the best way to apply them.
Wash your hair with shampoo to remove any product buildup and open your hair cuticle. This allows the hair mask to properly penetrate your hair strands.
Section your hair, into four equal parts, parting down the middle of your hair vertically and then horizontally along the crown of your head.
Work the mask through your mid-lengths to ends, applying generously. Avoid your root area unless you’re using a mask that was specifically designed for the scalp.
Let it sit, following the directions on the label for the appropriate amount of time. Typically, you wait around 5-20 minutes for a deep conditioning treatment.
Rinse thoroughly, then style as usual.
If you’re on a budget, you can make a home hair mask the DIY way. A quick and easy recipe is to mix one mashed avocado with equal parts olive oil and honey. You can follow the above steps for application as you would a store-bought hair mask.
