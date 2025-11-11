How Does Dry Shampoo Work? Learn All About Your Favorite Hair Hack

Dry shampoo works by targeting the oils that accumulate at your scalp, especially near the roots. Your scalp naturally produces sebum, which keeps your hair moisturized, but too much of it can leave your strands looking greasy. Dry shampoo is the perfect solution to this issue.

When you spray or sprinkle dry shampoo onto your scalp, the oil-absorbing ingredients (usually starches or clays) latch onto the sebum and other impurities. These powders help soak up the oil, leaving your hair looking fresher and feeling cleaner without actually washing it.

Some formulas also include fragrances that mask any odors, leaving your hair smelling clean and refreshed. The result? Hair that looks clean, lifted, and full of life, no shower needed.

Keep in mind that dry shampoo is a quick fix, not a full cleanse. While it can extend the time between washes, you’ll still want to use regular shampoo and water a few times a week to properly clean your scalp and hair.