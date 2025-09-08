How Often Can You Dye Your Hair?

These less-damaging formulas fade over time, so you can reapply them even more frequently, like every 4 to 6 weeks. Since they don't contain as much harsh ammonia or use high levels of developer, they’re gentler on your hair and perfect for regular refreshes. It’s also better for your hair than permanent color if you want to use it on your mid-lengths and ends in addition to your root area. Another bonus with demi-permanent color is that it grows out without a harsh line of demarcation, so if you choose to wait longer to do your roots, that works too.