How Often Should You Deep Condition Your Hair—and Why It Matters
Deep conditioning is an essential step in maintaining healthy looking and/or feeling tresses—but how often should you deep condition your hair? The answer largely depends on your hair type, texture, and condition. Whether your hair is dry, damaged from heat or chemical styling, or dull, deep conditioning can help restore moisture, improve elasticity, and boost shine. We’ll explore how frequently you should deep condition your hair based on your hair type and its health.
Most hair types benefit from deep conditioning once a week. However, frequency may vary due to natural or external circumstances. Though paying attention to your hair’s needs is important, adhering to the general schedule below is a great start when figuring out how often to apply deep conditioner to your hair.
The goal is to maintain a healthy balance—too little conditioner and your hair becomes brittle; too much and your hair may feel heavy or overly soft.
Any hair type can benefit from this nourishing treatment, but these four see the biggest boost:
Textured hair types tend to be drier because natural oils have a harder time traveling down the hair shaft. Deep conditioning helps replenish lost moisture and keep curls bouncy and defined. Try Mielle, Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner. It moisturizes and improves hair and scalp to help hydrate and replenish your hair.
Coloring, relaxing, or perming the hair can strip it of its essential oils and proteins. Chemically treated hair needs consistent deep conditioning treatment to help repair and fortify strands. Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioner is a powerhouse deep conditioner that targets extreme damage and revives color-treated.
Heat styling, environmental factors, and some products can dry out your hair. Deep conditioners restore softness and shine while helping prevent breakage. Check out Aussie, 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner a nourishing treatment that delivers intense hydration to quench dry hair fast for up to 90% less hair breakage* .
This hair doesn’t need a lot of deep conditioning, but an occasional treatment will help with dryness caused by seasonal changes or styling.
Herbal Essences, Hello Hydration Deeply Moisturizing Conditioner delivers moisturizing conditioner for total hydration.
Whether you're rocking natural curls or coils, straight strands, color-treated tresses, or heat-styled hair, any hair type can benefit from a deep conditioning treatment. By choosing the right product and sticking to a routine you’ll enjoy healthier-looking, stronger, softer, more hydrated hair.
*Vs. non-conditioning shampoo.