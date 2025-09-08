How to Condition Hair: Everything You Need to Know

Apply conditioner from mid-length to ends. Focus on the areas that need the most hydration and have the most damage. This is typically your ends and sometimes the top layer of your hair. Avoid the scalp unless you’re using a scalp-specific product. Applying too much conditioner to the scalp can cause the hair to become greasy and weighed down. Make sure to distribute the conditioner evenly. Use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to ensure the conditioner covers all your strands.