Home/ Articles/HOW TO DO A HAIR MASK
Swirl of hair mask dispensed on a white background.

How to Do a Hair Mask: A Step-by-Step Guide

Mastering Hair Masks: Your Ultimate Guide to Healthier Hair

Whether your strands are dry, damaged, frizzy, or just in need of some TLC, learning how to do a hair mask can transform the health and appearance of your hair. A hair mask, or masque is an intensely nourishing treatment that repairs, hydrates, and strengthens hair, unlike traditional conditioners.

But what exactly is a hair mask—and how does it differ from a deep conditioner? Let's explore which masks, their ingredients, and which hair masks are the best for your hair type.

Hair mask vs. deep conditioner: What's the difference?

Though similar, hair masks and deep conditioners serve different purposes. Deep conditioners are normally used more regularly––often weekly or bi-weekly. They are designed to boost moisture, detangle, add softness, and maintain manageability while offering mild repair.
Hair masks also deeply nourish, but they are more powerful treatments. Packed with concentrated ingredients, deep conditioners are used less frequently than other conditioners—often once a month or every two weeks. They target specific concerns such as extreme dryness, breakage, scalp health, and chemical damage. These intense conditioners require longer processing times and deliver visible, long-lasting results after one use.

How to use a hair mask step-by-step

  • Start with clean, damp hair Shampoo your hair to remove buildup and open the hair cuticle. This allows the mask to penetrate more effectively. Towel-dry so your hair is damp but not dripping wet.
  • Apply the mask Section your hair in quarters, then apply the mask from mid-lengths to ends. If your scalp is dry, apply it at the roots too.
  • Distribute evenly Use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to distribute the product through your hair evenly.
  • Let it sit & work Leave the mask on to penetrate the hair shaft as directed in the product instructions––usually 20–30 minutes. For deeper penetration, wrap your hair in a towel and steam, or use a shower cap and sit under a hood dryer. The heat helps the product penetrate more deeply.
  • Rinse thoroughly Rinse with cool or lukewarm water to seal the cuticle and lock in moisture.
  • Style as usual Follow up with a nourishing leave-in conditioner like Aussie, Hair Insurance Leave-In Conditioner, or styling product if needed..

Best mask ingredients to look for your hair type

Select ingredients that feed your tresses when seeking a nutrient-rich moisturizing conditioner.

  1. Dry or damaged Hair
    For dry or damaged hair, choose products that contain shea butter, argan oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, or keratin. These deeply moisturizing and strengthening ingredients repair strands and prevent breakage. Shea butter and argan oil are great for delivering deep hydration to hair. Herbal Essences, Argan Oil & Aloe Repairing Hair Mask helps restore, repair, and smooth frizzy damaged hair—plus, it's pH-balanced and color-safe.
  2. Textured hair
    Curly, coily, and wavy hair is known for being dry and frizzy, so seek ingredients that define curls, reduce frizz, and boost elasticity, such as babassu oil, castor oil, honey, aloe vera, and marshmallow root. Try Mielle, Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner. It moisturizes and improves hair and scalp to help hydrate and replenish your hair.
  3. Color-treated or chemically processed hair
    Chemically-treated hair needs extra love, and masks with protein, keratin, jojoba oil, and silk amino acids help rebuild the hair’s protein structure and reduce color fading. Pantene, Pro-V Miracle Rescue Intensive Bond Repair Mask melts away damage and builds bonds for strength against breakage.
  4. Fine or oily hair
    These hair types tend to be flat, so masks that detox and balance oil production without weighing hair down are best. Try masks with clay or charcoal once every week or every other week, depending on your hair’s condition.

Hair masks supercharge your strands to help restore health and vibrance. They are designed to deliver the intense, nourishing care your hair can’t get from your daily hair care routine. When choosing a hair mask, select options with ingredients that target your specific concerns to help you achieve stronger, softer, shinier hair.

Related Articles
1/3
Find your HairCode
Find your HairCode