How to Do a Hair Mask: A Step-by-Step Guide

Whether your strands are dry, damaged, frizzy, or just in need of some TLC, learning how to do a hair mask can transform the health and appearance of your hair. A hair mask, or masque is an intensely nourishing treatment that repairs, hydrates, and strengthens hair, unlike traditional conditioners.

But what exactly is a hair mask—and how does it differ from a deep conditioner? Let's explore which masks, their ingredients, and which hair masks are the best for your hair type.