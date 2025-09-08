Back

How to Do a Slicked Back Bun in 5 Easy Steps

a woman with fair skin and a slicked back hair bun smiles and with a turned head facing the camera in front of a turquoise background.
Discover how to create a sleek, effortless slicked back bun in just five steps. Perfect for any occasion, this guide ensures your style stays all day.

Master the Slicked Back Bun: A Quick and Easy Guide

Want a hairstyle that looks clean, effortless, and takes less than 10 minutes to do? Say hello to the slick back bun. Whether you’re going for a low bun, a high bun, or something in between, this polished style is all about smooth, snatched strands that hold their shape all day.

If you’ve ever wondered how to do a slicked back bun that stays sleek from morning to night, we’ve got you covered. Follow this step-by-step guide on how to get the perfect slicked back bun, plus the products that will make it last.

How to Do a Slick Back Bun

Step 1: Prep your hair.

Slicked back buns work best if your hair is recently washed or on second-day hair, depending on your texture and hair type. If your hair is naturally dry or textured, prep with a hydrating formula like Pantene Pro-V smooth & Sleek Shampoo and Conditioner. For fine or oily hair, try Herbal Essences Volumizing Shampoo to give the hair volume while smoothing it into place.

Step 2: Apply a smoothing product.

After cleansing, towel-dry your hair and apply a smoothing or nourishing product, like the Pantene Pro-V Hydrating Anti-Frizz Serum or Herbal Essences All-in-1 Nourishing Spray, from mid-lengths to ends. These anti-frizz formulas add shine and give you the control needed to get that slicked-back look.

Step 3: Brush the hair into place.

Using a boar bristle brush or a firm flat brush, pull your hair back tightly to the desired height. Use tension when brushing to ensure it’s smooth and tight.

Step 4: Secure with a hair tie.

Gather the brushed hair into a ponytail, then use a no-slip elastic to tie it off.

Step 5: Twist into a bun and pin into place.

Tightly wrap your ponytail around itself to form a bun at the base, then secure it with bobby pins or a second hair tie. Finish by spritzing Aussie Instant Freeze Hairspray all over the hair.

Pro Tips to Perfect Your Slick Back Bun

  • Tame flyaways with a toothbrush: Spray a toothbrush with hairspray and gently smooth down baby hairs or unwanted flyaway hairs.
  • Add volume to the roots: Before slicking your hair back, tease the crown of your head for added volume.
  • Choose the right brush: A soft bristle brush gives that snatched, smooth finish that defines the slicked-back bun.
  • Protect your edges: Apply an oil or serum to your hairline and edges to nourish while styling.

Styling a Slick Back High Bun vs. Slick Back Low Bun

Pro tip for slick back high bun: Try teasing the crown of your hair before securing it to add extra volume and create a bold style.

Pro tip for slick back low bun: Try using a light styling cream and secure the bun loosely for a more relaxed, yet still polished look.

FAQs

How do I get my slick back bun to stay all day?

Start with a solid product base, like a serum or smoothing cream, then secure with a strong hair tie and finish with good hairspray or finishing spray.

Is the slick back bun damaging to my hair?

Not if you’re gentle. Avoid overly tight hair ties and make sure to take your bun down before sleeping.

How do I make it look sleek without looking greasy?

The key is product placement. Use smoothing products just on the surface and mid-lengths, not at the roots. And remember, when it comes to smoothing products, a little goes a long way.

