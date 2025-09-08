How to Do a Slicked Back Bun in 5 Easy Steps
Discover how to create a sleek, effortless slicked back bun in just five steps. Perfect for any occasion, this guide ensures your style stays all day.
Want a hairstyle that looks clean, effortless, and takes less than 10 minutes to do? Say hello to the slick back bun. Whether you’re going for a low bun, a high bun, or something in between, this polished style is all about smooth, snatched strands that hold their shape all day.
If you’ve ever wondered how to do a slicked back bun that stays sleek from morning to night, we’ve got you covered. Follow this step-by-step guide on how to get the perfect slicked back bun, plus the products that will make it last.
Slicked back buns work best if your hair is recently washed or on second-day hair, depending on your texture and hair type. If your hair is naturally dry or textured, prep with a hydrating formula like Pantene Pro-V smooth & Sleek Shampoo and Conditioner. For fine or oily hair, try Herbal Essences Volumizing Shampoo to give the hair volume while smoothing it into place.
After cleansing, towel-dry your hair and apply a smoothing or nourishing product, like the Pantene Pro-V Hydrating Anti-Frizz Serum or Herbal Essences All-in-1 Nourishing Spray, from mid-lengths to ends. These anti-frizz formulas add shine and give you the control needed to get that slicked-back look.
Using a boar bristle brush or a firm flat brush, pull your hair back tightly to the desired height. Use tension when brushing to ensure it’s smooth and tight.
Gather the brushed hair into a ponytail, then use a no-slip elastic to tie it off.
Tightly wrap your ponytail around itself to form a bun at the base, then secure it with bobby pins or a second hair tie. Finish by spritzing Aussie Instant Freeze Hairspray all over the hair.
Pro tip for slick back high bun: Try teasing the crown of your hair before securing it to add extra volume and create a bold style.
Pro tip for slick back low bun: Try using a light styling cream and secure the bun loosely for a more relaxed, yet still polished look.
Start with a solid product base, like a serum or smoothing cream, then secure with a strong hair tie and finish with good hairspray or finishing spray.
Not if you’re gentle. Avoid overly tight hair ties and make sure to take your bun down before sleeping.
The key is product placement. Use smoothing products just on the surface and mid-lengths, not at the roots. And remember, when it comes to smoothing products, a little goes a long way.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
How to Make Your Hair Shiny: The Glass Hair Effect
Discover how to achieve the sleek glass hair effect with the right products and routine. Learn tips for glossy, frizz-fr...
read more
The Best Hairstyles and Haircuts for Heart-Shaped Faces
Discover the best hairstyles and haircuts for heart-shaped faces. Learn how to accentuate your features with styles like...
read more