How to Do a Slicked Back Bun in 5 Easy Steps

Want a hairstyle that looks clean, effortless, and takes less than 10 minutes to do? Say hello to the slick back bun. Whether you’re going for a low bun, a high bun, or something in between, this polished style is all about smooth, snatched strands that hold their shape all day.

If you’ve ever wondered how to do a slicked back bun that stays sleek from morning to night, we’ve got you covered. Follow this step-by-step guide on how to get the perfect slicked back bun, plus the products that will make it last.