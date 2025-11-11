How to Exfoliate Your Scalp: The Secret to Healthy Looking Hair

If your scalp feels itchy, flaky, or oily no matter how often you shampoo, buildup could be to blame. Scalp exfoliation might be the fix your routine is missing. Just like your skin needs regular exfoliation to stay smooth and clear, your scalp benefits from the same kind of care. When done correctly, exfoliating can help improve hair growth, reduce flakes, clear product buildup, and leave your scalp feeling clean and balanced.

Scalp exfoliation is a simple but powerful way to support a healthier looking head of hair. Whether you want to boost growth, fight dryness, or refresh your roots, adding this step once a week can make a noticeable difference. Keep reading to learn how to exfoliate your scalp, which methods work best, and how to get started today.