How to Exfoliate Your Scalp

Head & Shoulders Supreme Scalp Exfoliating Treatment Scrub deeply exfoliates to remove build up and renew your skin's surface with regular use. This scrub provides a healthy foundation to grow beautiful hair from the scalp. Mielle Rosemary Mint Clarifying Sugar Scalp Scrub is another great option. This one uses gentle sugar granules to exfoliate and remove impurities. It also removes oil and product buildup to refresh and revitalize the scalp.