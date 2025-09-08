How to Exfoliate Your Scalp
Scalp exfoliation is a key step in maintaining your overall hair health. Regularly removing buildup, oils, and dead skin cells can help create a healthy environment for hair growth. Exfoliating your scalp can also help fight against dandruff and remove flakes if you have a dry scalp.
Scalp exfoliating can help with a multitude of hair issues, from thinning hair to dandruff. Just like exfoliating the skin on your body, it’s important to exfoliate your scalp to ensure your pores don’t get clogged. Leftover buildup can clog your hair follicles and lead to unwanted hair and scalp issues.
There are several types of scalp products that help with scalp exfoliation. Read on for some of the most popular and most effective types.
Maintaining a healthy scalp starts with proper cleansing and clarifying. Herbal Essences Scalp Balance Shampoo and Conditioner are both specifically designed to do just that. The eucalyptus shampoo gently cleanses and cares for your scalp while also giving you lusciously soft hair. The conditioner is formulated to gently condition and nourish strands, adding softness with a weightless feel.
Head & Shoulders Supreme Scalp Exfoliating Treatment Scrub deeply exfoliates to remove build up and renew your skin's surface with regular use. This scrub provides a healthy foundation to grow beautiful hair from the scalp. Mielle Rosemary Mint Clarifying Sugar Scalp Scrub is another great option. This one uses gentle sugar granules to exfoliate and remove impurities. It also removes oil and product buildup to refresh and revitalize the scalp.
Another great Head & Shoulders product for scalp exfoliation is the Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse. It’s a pre-wash used before shampooing to help wash away flakes and buildup. Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Edge Cleansing Oil is another great way to keep the scalp free of buildup in between wash days (without needing to shampoo it out).
It’s easy to exfoliate your scalp with these three simple steps.
Apply the scalp scrub (or other scalp exfoliating product) directly to the scalp. Massage the scrub using circular motions throughout the scalp, focusing more on the areas prone to buildup like your hairline and crown area.
Wash your hair with a clarifying shampoo to rinse out the scalp scrub and further remove any product buildup. Follow with conditioner.
Rinse thoroughly, then style as usual (unless specified on the label to leave in your hair, depending on the type of product).
