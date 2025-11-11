Home/ Articles/HOW TO GET WAVY MEN’S HAIR
How to Get Wavy Men’s Hair: Easy Styling Tips and Tricks

A Complete Wavy Hair Styling Guide for Men

If your hair sits somewhere between straight and curly, you might be sitting on a wavy gold mine. Wavy hair has a laid-back texture that’s easy to style and adds volume without needing a lot of product. Whether you’re aiming for beachy waves or a more polished look, getting that natural wave as a guy doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get wavy hair and the best styles for men with this effortlessly cool texture.

Understanding Your Hair Type

Before diving into techniques, it’s important to figure out your natural hair type. Wavy hair typically falls into the 2A to 2C category, which means it forms an “S” shape without spiraling into full curls. Even if you have straight hair, certain tricks can help you bring out more texture.

How to Get Wavy Hair as a Man

You don’t need to be born with waves to rock them. Whether you’re starting with straight, fine, or thick hair, there are five simple ways to improve wavy texture:

  • Use Sea Salt Spray Sea salt sprays are the go-to product for wavy hair care routines. They help mimic the texture you’d get after a day at the beach, which looks natural, tousled, and full of movement. Spray it onto damp hair, scrunch lightly, and let it air-dry or use a diffuser.
  • Try the Twist Method After towel-drying, divide your hair into sections and twist them while it’s still damp. Let the twists dry naturally or use a blow-dryer with a diffuser attachment. Once dry, gently separate them with your fingers to reveal loose, natural waves.
  • Use a Curl-Enhancing Cream For men with a bit of natural wave, a curl-enhancing cream can define and hold texture without crunchiness. Work it into damp hair and style with your hands rather than a brush.
  • Avoid Heavy Products Heavy gels or pomades can weigh down your waves and make your hair look flat. Opt for lightweight mousses, sprays, or creams that encourage movement and separation instead of stiffness.
  • Sleep With Braids or Buns For overnight waves, loosely braid damp hair or tie it into a small bun before bed. In the morning, you’ll wake up with natural waves that just need a little styling cream to finish the look.

Best Products for Wavy Haired Men

Choosing the right products can make a huge difference when it comes to getting and maintaining waves. Look for formulas designed to enhance texture without buildup. Here are some recommended types:

Popular Men’s Wavy Hairstyles

Now that you’ve mastered how to get wavy hair, it’s time to pick a style that fits your vibe. Here are some of the most popular men’s wavy hairstyles:

  • Loose side part: A relaxed, professional style for medium-length waves.
  • Textured crop: Great for shorter hair, with plenty of volume on top.
  • Messy fringe: Works well with naturally wavy hair for a casual, modern look.
  • Wavy undercut: Keep the sides short and let the waves flow on top for contrast.
  • Shoulder-length waves: For wavy-haired men who want a laid-back, surfer-inspired aesthetic.

No matter your length, the goal is to let your waves work for you, not against you.

