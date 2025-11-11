How to Get Wavy Men’s Hair: Easy Styling Tips and Tricks

Now that you’ve mastered how to get wavy hair, it’s time to pick a style that fits your vibe. Here are some of the most popular men’s wavy hairstyles:

Loose side part: A relaxed, professional style for medium-length waves.

Textured crop: Great for shorter hair, with plenty of volume on top.

Messy fringe: Works well with naturally wavy hair for a casual, modern look.

Wavy undercut: Keep the sides short and let the waves flow on top for contrast.

Shoulder-length waves: For wavy-haired men who want a laid-back, surfer-inspired aesthetic.

No matter your length, the goal is to let your waves work for you, not against you.