How to Go Gray Gracefully––and Love It

Gray hair is more vulnerable to heat and UV damage. When heat styling, always apply a heat protectant. Use products like PANTENE, Pro-Vitamin B5 and Keratin, the 10-in-1 Multitasking Spray before heat styling to protect hair from harmful UV rays. This multi-purpose gray hair care essential provides heat protection for up to 450° while shielding hair from harmful rays. Plus, it strengthens, repairs, smooths, and improves shine.

With the right products and care, your gray hair can thrive and become a beautiful defining feature. Whether you have a full head of silver or you’re just starting your journey remember going gray gracefully is a stunning personal statement.