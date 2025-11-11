How To Help Repair Split Ends Without Cutting Your Hair

Split ends can happen when the protective outer layer of your hair, known as the cuticle, breaks down due to damage. The result? Frayed, brittle strands that look dull and feel rough. But how can you tell when it's time to step in with extra care? Here are symptoms to look for:

Ends that feel dry or look lighter than the rest of your hair

Fraying, feathering, or a Y-shaped split at the tip of the strand

Tangling or knotting, especially toward the ends

Breakage or thinning at the bottom of your hair

If you notice any of these signs, your hair is likely suffering from damage that needs attention.