How to Protect Hair from Humidity

Before any heat styling, always apply a heat protectant to seal the cuticle and prevent damage. Dry, brittle, weakened hair is more prone to frizz and flyaways, and restoring your hair is a vital step in protecting your hair from the negative effects of humidity. When blow-drying your locks, Pantene Pro-V Heat Primer Thermal Heat Protectant is the answer to shielding hair from heat. To add shine and give your hair an extra smooth look, finish with the cool shot.

Keeping your hair frizz-free and protected from humidity is a snap when you know what products to add to your hair care routine. Ensure the products you use include anti-humectants that block moisture to help seal the hair shaft and repel moisture that can cause frizz and flyaways. Additionally, maintain good overall hair health by getting regular trims and treatments that help fortify your strands for a sleek look that is healthy and manageable.