How to Protect Hair from Humidity
Humidity can wreak havoc on your do, causing big poofy, frizzy hair and flyaways that can cramp your hair’s style. To help keep your tresses smooth and frizz-free, apply the right products to help lock in moisture and block humidity.
To protect your hair from humidity, create a strong moisture barrier using products that combat frizz. Frizzy hair products add moisture, so hydrated hair is less likely to absorb moisture from the air. Utilizing hydrating and moisturizing shampoos, conditioners, and styling products in your daily and weekly routines can help you block humidity for smoother, frizz-free locks.
Combating frizzy hair is a challenge, and it's especially difficult for people who live in places where humidity is often high. Knowing what products to use is essential to achieving smoother, silkier hair.
Frizz-fighting oils and serums, enriched with natural oils, hydrate to help tame frizz and smooth hair. After styling, finish with oils or serums that help seal, protect, and lock in moisture. Hair Biology Argan Oil Taming Serum adds shine to dull, dry hair while taming frizz. Try Herbal Essences Argan Oil Repair Serum to smooth flyaways, add shine, and help create a barrier against humidity.
Co-washing or conditioner washing means cleansing your hair using conditioners instead of shampoo. The idea is to infuse more moisture and hydration between regular wash days to help reduce the risk of feeling like your natural oils are being stripped from your hair, which can sometimes be caused by shampooing too often. When co-washing, choose creamy, nutrient-rich conditioners like Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner which helps replenish dry, lifeless hair while it cleanses, hydrates, and softens. Co-washing is not meant for all hair types, especially if you have fine hair or an oily scalp, try it out and see if it works for you!
Battling humidity begins with a good shampoo and conditioner. This duo ensures it is the first line of defense as they work together to help provide moisture and deliver the hydration needed to help protect your hair from frizz. Cleanse, nourish, and tame frizz for up to 24 hours with all-in-one Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo & Conditioner. It helps hydrate hair for added protection from humidity.
Before any heat styling, always apply a heat protectant to seal the cuticle and prevent damage. Dry, brittle, weakened hair is more prone to frizz and flyaways, and restoring your hair is a vital step in protecting your hair from the negative effects of humidity. When blow-drying your locks, Pantene Pro-V Heat Primer Thermal Heat Protectant is the answer to shielding hair from heat. To add shine and give your hair an extra smooth look, finish with the cool shot.
Keeping your hair frizz-free and protected from humidity is a snap when you know what products to add to your hair care routine. Ensure the products you use include anti-humectants that block moisture to help seal the hair shaft and repel moisture that can cause frizz and flyaways. Additionally, maintain good overall hair health by getting regular trims and treatments that help fortify your strands for a sleek look that is healthy and manageable.
