How to Refresh Curls: Easy Tips to Bring Your Curls Back to Life
Discover easy tips to refresh curls without starting from scratch. Learn how to use curl refresher sprays and simple techniques for hydrated, bouncy curls.
If your curls look flawless on wash day but fall flat by day two or three, you’re not alone. Whether you have coils, waves, or spirals, curls need a little extra love between washes to stay defined and bouncy. The key? Learning how to refresh curls in the morning without starting your entire routine from scratch. From curl refresher sprays to low-effort styling techniques, here’s everything you need to know to keep your curls looking fresh, hydrated and full of life.
Curly hair naturally craves moisture. As time passes, curls lose their shape due to friction from sleeping, exposure to dry air, and product breakdown. This can lead to frizz, limpness, or uneven curl patterns. Refreshing your curls helps rehydrate and redefine them without the damage or dryness that can come from over-washing.
Waking up to squashed or frizzy curls? Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on how to refresh curls in the morning using simple techniques and the right products.
Not all curl sprays are created equal. The best curl refresher spray depends on your curl type, texture, and needs. Here’s what to keep in mind:
Reading reviews and experimenting with different formulas can help you find the best curl refresher spray for your hair.
Use the “pineapple” method by loosely tying your hair into a high ponytail at the crown of your head. This helps preserve curl shape and volume overnight.
A silk or satin pillowcase is ideal. These smooth fabrics reduce friction, which helps prevent frizz and breakage while you sleep.
No. Focus your refresher spray and styling efforts on areas that need it most, such as the top layer or around your face. This keeps your routine quick and prevents product buildup.
Yes. A few spritzes are usually enough. Using too much can lead to buildup and weigh your curls down, especially if you’re refreshing daily.