How to Select the Best Blowout Spray For Your Hair Type

Spray from mid-lengths to ends, holding a few inches away from your hair. This area is the most susceptible to damage. Depending on the product and your hair type, you might want to spray closer to the root. For example, if you have double-processed hair or highlights, you might benefit from spraying higher to ensure all damaged areas are covered. If you have fine, thin hair and have a volume-boosting blowout spray, applying this at the roots will help you achieve more volume in your style.