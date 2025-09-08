How to Select the Best Blowout Spray For Your Hair Type
Blowout sprays should be an essential part of your hair care routine if you use hot tools. With so many different types of hair care products on the market, it can be confusing to find what to use as heat protectant for hair before you blow dry. Blowout sprays are perfect for this as they typically double as both a styling product and a heat protectant.
Blowout sprays serve as both stylers and heat protectants, creating a protective barrier around the hair strands to help maintain the health of your hair. There are some blowout sprays that are formulated to create different styling effects as well, like adding volume and thickness or creating the effect of sleeker, smoother strands.
Blowout sprays and heat protectants are great for all hair types and conditions, but especially essential for those with damaged, color-treated, or bleached hair. It’s a good idea for anyone styling their hair with hot tools like (blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons) to use one. Even those with the healthiest natural hair can benefit as blowout sprays can protect the hair from future damage and help you achieve your desired style.
While Aussie’s Total Miracle Heat Protecting Spray works on any hair type, it’s a great choice for straight hair to add softness and shine. It also acts as a barrier between your hair and the intense heat—so all of that blow drying, straightening, curling and diffusing won’t dry out or damage your hair.
Those with wavy hair would benefit from a multi-tasking spray like Pantene Miracle Rescue 10-in-1 Multitasking Spray + Keratin. It goes beyond your typical blowout spray, giving ten benefits in one bottle. In addition to heat and UV protection, it also repairs damage, moisturizes, detangles, strengthens, protects color, softens, smooths frizz, and improves shine.
Curls require both moisture and heat protection. Coily natural hair especially requires protection from heat to allow curls to retain their shape. An excellent heat protectant for curly hair is the Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Protectant Spray. It’s formulated with almond, argan, sacha inchi, and mongongo oils to protect hair while also eliminating frizz and adding shine. It’s safe for all high-heat styles, providing both Intense Heat Defense™ and Curl Pattern Protection™.
Want to know how to ensure heat protectant is spread in hair? Look no further. Here’s the best way to apply your blowout spray:
Towel-dry hair using a microfiber towel after shampooing and conditioning. Blowout sprays work best on damp hair.
Section your hair, especially if you have very thick or coarse hair. It’s a good rule of thumb to section into four equal parts, parting down the middle of your hair vertically and then horizontally along the crown of your head.
Spray from mid-lengths to ends, holding a few inches away from your hair. This area is the most susceptible to damage. Depending on the product and your hair type, you might want to spray closer to the root. For example, if you have double-processed hair or highlights, you might benefit from spraying higher to ensure all damaged areas are covered. If you have fine, thin hair and have a volume-boosting blowout spray, applying this at the roots will help you achieve more volume in your style.
Comb through your hair using a wide tooth comb to ensure the product fully saturates your strands.
Blow dry your hair. Once dry, you can then use other styling tools like flat irons and curling wands until you reach your desired result.
