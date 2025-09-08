How to Straighten Your Hair: The Best Methods and Products to Use

A flat iron is one of the quickest ways to get straight hair. You simply run the flat iron from roots to ends in small sections around the head. Curlier textures might take several passes before the hair gets fully straightened out.

You can also use a blow dryer and a paddle brush to take wet hair from sleek to dry and straight. This way you can also get a little more volume than the stick-straight look you get from a traditional straightener or flat iron.

No matter which method you choose, it’s imperative that you use a heat protectant like Aussie Total Miracle Heat Protectant Spray if you’re going to use hot tools to straighten your hair.