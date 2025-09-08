How to Straighten Your Hair: The Best Methods and Products to Use
Discover the best methods for straightening your hair, from hot tools to heatless techniques and permanent solutions. Learn how to keep your hair smooth and protected from damage.
If you’re new to the world of hair straightening, you’re in luck. This guide will take you through the basics of the best ways to straighten your hair, as well as tips for keeping your hair protected from damage. From heated tools to heatless techniques and even permanent solutions, we’re breaking down the best ways to straighten your hair and keep it looking smooth all day long.
Straightening your hair can transform your look, whether you’re going for a polished everyday vibe or a sleek blowout. Read on for some of the easiest and most popular methods for how you can straighten your hair.
A flat iron is one of the quickest ways to get straight hair. You simply run the flat iron from roots to ends in small sections around the head. Curlier textures might take several passes before the hair gets fully straightened out.
You can also use a blow dryer and a paddle brush to take wet hair from sleek to dry and straight. This way you can also get a little more volume than the stick-straight look you get from a traditional straightener or flat iron.
No matter which method you choose, it’s imperative that you use a heat protectant like Aussie Total Miracle Heat Protectant Spray if you’re going to use hot tools to straighten your hair.
Depending on the texture of your hair, it’s also possible to straighten without heat. One classic method is wrapping your hair. This involves combing damp hair around your head and securing it with bobby pins, then allowing it to dry. Once you unpin it, it leaves you hair looking straight. Hair wraps work well for wavy or lightly curly hair, but might not be as easy to achieve a straight look if your hair is very curly or coily. Another way to straighten hair without heat is to use large rollers to help stretch and straighten your curls overnight.
You can also use shampoos, conditioners, smoothing serums, or straightening sprays that will help with heatless styling. A great option is the Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo and Conditioner.
If you're looking for long-lasting straight strands, permanent hair straightening might work for you. This process alters the hair’s natural structure using chemical treatments such as keratin, Japanese thermal straightening, or hair rebonding. Each of these methods use heat and chemicals to break down the bonds in your hair and reform them into a straighter shape. Before committing, consider your hair type and condition, as these treatments can weaken strands if not properly cared for afterward. Be sure to use conditioning treatments like Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner to help care for your chemically-treated hair.
Want to make your straightened style last longer?
