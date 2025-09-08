How to Style Wavy Hair: Tips & Tricks
Wavy hairstyles are timeless, effortlessly cool, and universally flattering. Whether you’re going for a relaxed beach look or polished waves for a night out, knowing how to get wavy hair is one of the best styling tricks you can have. From curling irons to flat irons and heatless techniques, this guide breaks down exactly how to style wavy hair with ease.
One of the most popular and coveted styles of waves are beach waves. This effortlessly chic look makes hair look voluminous and full. A quick way to create these waves is by using hot styling tools. Here’s how to achieve those perfect beachy curls with both a curling iron and a flat iron.
The most traditional way to get beach waves (other than going to the beach) is with a curling iron. Here’s how to do it.
Prep: No matter what method you use, you need a heat protectant if you’re going to use hot tools. Use something like Pantene Heat Primer Thermal Heat Protection Pre-Styling Spray to protect it from thermal heat damage that may occur when styling.
Curl: Make sure to dry your hair, either with a blow dryer or by air drying, before you start using your curling iron. Section off your hair into small sections around the head. Using your curling iron, wrap each section of hair away from your face for a soft, natural look. Hold for 5-10 seconds, then release. Alternate the direction of curls for a more tousled effect.
Finish: Let curls cool completely. Then, use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to gently separate the curls into waves. Finish with a flexible-hold hairspray or a light mist of texturizing spray to add volume and movement.
Using a flat iron is a more modern approach to getting the beachy look. Creating beach waves with a flat iron might take a little practice, but once you get the hang of it, it’s an easy technique.
Prep: As with a curling iron, heat protection is key. Apply a product like Herbal Essences Argan Oil & Aloe Sulfate-Free Heat Protect Spray before styling. You can also prep damp hair with a wave-enhancing mousse or sea salt spray and blow dry for added texture.
Wave: Part your hair into small sections, then clamp the flat iron near the roots of one of the sections. Twist the flat iron away from your face as you glide it down the hair shaft, like you’re curling ribbon. For a more undone look, alternate the twist direction on different sections.
Finish: Once hair has cooled, shake out the waves with your hands and mist with a light weight hair spray or dry texture spray for that effortless, beachy finish.
If you’d rather skip the hot tools (and the risk of heat damage), there are easy heatless options for getting wavy hair, too. These methods are gentle on strands and perfect for overnight styling.
Start with damp (not soaking wet) hair. Braid into two or more sections depending on your hair thickness. In the morning, undo the braids for soft, uniform waves. Add a touch of smoothing serum or oil for shine and frizz control.
Another method: twist sections of hair into small buns, secure with clips or soft scrunchies, and let them set overnight. This creates looser, boho-style waves.
For more defined texture, try wave-forming tools that shape the hair into waves without heat. These can be left in for a few hours or overnight, depending on your desired look.
