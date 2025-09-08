How to Style Wavy Hair: Tips & Tricks

The most traditional way to get beach waves (other than going to the beach) is with a curling iron. Here’s how to do it.

Prep: No matter what method you use, you need a heat protectant if you’re going to use hot tools. Use something like Pantene Heat Primer Thermal Heat Protection Pre-Styling Spray to protect it from thermal heat damage that may occur when styling.

Curl: Make sure to dry your hair, either with a blow dryer or by air drying, before you start using your curling iron. Section off your hair into small sections around the head. Using your curling iron, wrap each section of hair away from your face for a soft, natural look. Hold for 5-10 seconds, then release. Alternate the direction of curls for a more tousled effect.

Finish: Let curls cool completely. Then, use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to gently separate the curls into waves. Finish with a flexible-hold hairspray or a light mist of texturizing spray to add volume and movement.