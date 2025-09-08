Back

Iconic ‘70s Hairstyles That Celebrate Natural Hair Texture

Discover iconic '70s hairstyles that celebrate natural hair textures. Learn about afro, shag, and feathered styles with tips to recreate these looks at home.

Embrace Your Natural Hair Texture With These Iconic ‘70s Hairstyles

The 1970s marked a turning point in beauty, fashion and cultural expression, especially when it came to hair. Moving away from the polished, heavily styled looks of previous decades, people began embracing their natural textures and unique hair patterns. From voluminous afros to layered shags, the most iconic looks of the decade celebrated the beauty of all hair types, including coils, curls, waves and straight strands.

Today, as more people return to their roots and embrace their natural hair, these retro styles are making a comeback. In this article, we’ll explore standout men’s and women’s hairstyles from the ‘70s, look into the fashion trends that influenced them and share styling tips to help you recreate these iconic looks at home.

Women’s Hairstyles in the ‘70s

Women’s hairstyles in the 1970s reflected the era’s essence of self-expression and individuality. Many women moved away from stiff, sprayed styles and leaned into more natural, effortless looks. Here a some of the iconic styles women wore in the ‘70s:

  • Afros: Characterized by a rounded, voluminous shape, the afro was worn in its full natural texture. This style was typically shaped using a wide-tooth comb or pick to create an even, balanced silhouette that framed the face and head. The look celebrated dense curls and coils and did not rely on heat or chemical straightening.
  • The Shag Haircut: This layered style featured choppy, uneven lengths throughout the hair, with shorter pieces near the crown and longer strands at the sides and back. The cut worked well with wavy, curly or even straight hair, depending on the level of layering.
  • Feathered Hair: This style emphasized smooth layers that flipped outward from the face. The hair was usually parted in the center, with soft, rounded section that were curled out to create a wing-like effect.
  • Braids and Cornrows: Braids were won in both intricate and simple styles from small cornrows arranged in even patterns to single or double plaits. These styles were protective, low-maintenance and versatile, often incorporating beads or warped with colorful threads for added flair.

Men’s Hairstyles in the ‘70s

In the 1970s, men’s hairstyles became longer, fuller and more expressive. Many men rejected strict grooming standards and embraced their natural textures. Some of the standout styles included:

  • Afros: Like the women’s version, the afro for men was rounded, large and styled to show off natural curl patterns.
  • The Shag Haircut: With a similar structure to the women’s shag, the men’s version often included longer layers at the back and side with added volume at the top.
  • The Jheri Curl: This style had soft, glossy, loose curls created with chemical treatments and specialized curl-enhancing products. The result was a defined, springy ringlets with a wet, gloss appearance, adding a polished texture while still emphasizing curls.
  • Locs: Formerly referred to as “dreadlocks,” this style consists of strands formed by matting and twisting the hair. While the process can take several months, the result a bold, textured look that ranges from neatly groomed to freeform, depending on personal preference.

‘70s Hair, Fashion and Trends

Hairstyles in the 1970s often mirrored the fashion trends and cultural movements of the time. Whether inspired by disco glam or bohemian ease, hair and fashion worked together to make a bold statement. Here are the top fashion trends that had a major impact on hair and styling:

  • Disco: Hair was styled big, voluminous and with lots of shine. Big curls, blowouts and layered cuts matched the energy of metallic outfits, sequins and platform shoes.
  • Bohemian and Hippie Style: Natural, free-flowing hair was the norm for the bohemian and hippie aesthetic. Long hair with middle parts and minimal styling was common. Natural texture, whether wavy or curly, was embraced and often accessorized with scarves, headbands or flowers to enhance the look.
  • Punk and Glam Rock: Rebellion fuelled this trend with dramatic, spiked cute, bright colors and bold styling choices. These looks were paired with leather jackets, distressed clothing and eye-catching makeup or accessories.
How-To: ‘70s Hairstyles at Home

Keeping your hair healthy is essential to pulling off classic ‘70s styles. Here are essential tips on how to achieve these iconic looks at home, along with product recommendations tailored to each hairstyle.

  1. Afros: Hydration is essential for keeping curls soft and defined. Try Mielle Pomogranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner to deeply nourish hair with natural ingredients.
  2. The Shag Haircut: Enhance volume and layers by using Hair Biology Fully & Vibrant Volumizing Shampoo. Make sure to avoid heavy products that weigh down the hair.
  3. Feathered Hair: Smooth, flipped layers need shine and control. Try using Aussie Total Miracle Shampoo for sleek, manageable styling.
  4. Braids and Cornrows: Scalp care is key for protective styles. Try Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream to smooth and hydrate the scalp under braids.
  5. The Jheri Curl: Moisture and curl control will make all the difference for this style. Try Herbal Essences Avocado Oil Sulfate-Free Repair Conditioner to hydrate and define curls without weighing them down.
  6. ‘Locs”: It’s important to maintain scalp health without disrupting the style. Try Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir which uses a no-rinse formula to relieve dryness and itching.
