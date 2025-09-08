Iconic ‘70s Hairstyles That Celebrate Natural Hair Texture
Discover iconic '70s hairstyles that celebrate natural hair textures. Learn about afro, shag, and feathered styles with tips to recreate these looks at home.
The 1970s marked a turning point in beauty, fashion and cultural expression, especially when it came to hair. Moving away from the polished, heavily styled looks of previous decades, people began embracing their natural textures and unique hair patterns. From voluminous afros to layered shags, the most iconic looks of the decade celebrated the beauty of all hair types, including coils, curls, waves and straight strands.
Today, as more people return to their roots and embrace their natural hair, these retro styles are making a comeback. In this article, we’ll explore standout men’s and women’s hairstyles from the ‘70s, look into the fashion trends that influenced them and share styling tips to help you recreate these iconic looks at home.
Women’s hairstyles in the 1970s reflected the era’s essence of self-expression and individuality. Many women moved away from stiff, sprayed styles and leaned into more natural, effortless looks. Here a some of the iconic styles women wore in the ‘70s:
In the 1970s, men’s hairstyles became longer, fuller and more expressive. Many men rejected strict grooming standards and embraced their natural textures. Some of the standout styles included:
Hairstyles in the 1970s often mirrored the fashion trends and cultural movements of the time. Whether inspired by disco glam or bohemian ease, hair and fashion worked together to make a bold statement. Here are the top fashion trends that had a major impact on hair and styling:
Keeping your hair healthy is essential to pulling off classic ‘70s styles. Here are essential tips on how to achieve these iconic looks at home, along with product recommendations tailored to each hairstyle.
When you unlock your hair’s secrets, you unlock its full potential. Take the HairCode quiz to learn more about 1b hair, and all hair types.
