Iconic ‘70s Hairstyles That Celebrate Natural Hair Texture

The 1970s marked a turning point in beauty, fashion and cultural expression, especially when it came to hair. Moving away from the polished, heavily styled looks of previous decades, people began embracing their natural textures and unique hair patterns. From voluminous afros to layered shags, the most iconic looks of the decade celebrated the beauty of all hair types, including coils, curls, waves and straight strands.

Today, as more people return to their roots and embrace their natural hair, these retro styles are making a comeback. In this article, we’ll explore standout men’s and women’s hairstyles from the ‘70s, look into the fashion trends that influenced them and share styling tips to help you recreate these iconic looks at home.