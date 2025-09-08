Mini Bangs Are Back

Bangs are strands of hair cut to cover the forehead in various lengths and styles. Mini bangs, also known as baby bangs, are a shorter version of bangs that sit just above the eyebrows and fall 1-2 inches below the hairline. Popularized in the late 50s and early 60s, these edgy bangs have become the newest sensation.

Known in the UK and other parts of the world as "the fringe", mini bangs add a bold touch to any hairstyle. From sleek and blunt to wispy, textured, or curly, these bangs are a great way to highlight facial features and add a fresh modern look.