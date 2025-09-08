Before you head to the barber, consider how much time, money and effort you want to commit to. Shorter styles generally require regular trims, while trendier styles may call for a little extra maintenance to keep them looking bold and balanced. Ask yourself how much time you’d like to spend each morning perfecting your look and how much money you’re willing to spend on upkeep like regular trims or hairstyling products.

Now that you’ve mulled over those possibilities, it’s time to get to work. Here are four on-trend hairstyles for men with curly hair, whether you prefer a put-together or relaxed vibe.