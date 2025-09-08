4 Popular Hairstyles for Men with Curly Hair
Curly hair offers a distinct texture and natural volume that makes virtually any look instantly eye-catching. While it may require a bit of extra care, the right cut can make your curls become your best feature. Here’s how to find a look that suits you and your lifestyle.
Before you head to the barber, consider how much time, money and effort you want to commit to. Shorter styles generally require regular trims, while trendier styles may call for a little extra maintenance to keep them looking bold and balanced. Ask yourself how much time you’d like to spend each morning perfecting your look and how much money you’re willing to spend on upkeep like regular trims or hairstyling products.
Now that you’ve mulled over those possibilities, it’s time to get to work. Here are four on-trend hairstyles for men with curly hair, whether you prefer a put-together or relaxed vibe.
The taper fade is a modern classic that emphasizes the natural texture of curly hair. This curly hairstyle men love keeps the sides short and neat, while the curls on top are left longer for a striking contrast. It’s a versatile style that works well for both casual and formal settings. This medium-maintenance look gives you the freedom to let the hair on top grow longer, but does require regular trims to keep the back and sides looking sharp.
The quiff is a posh choice that adds height and definition to curly hair. This look requires light styling and features curls brushed upward and backward from the forehead, creating a voluminous and textured finish. Top it off with a little texturizing spray or hair putty to help keep its shape throughout the day. Conveying polish and class, this style works for professional settings and social outings alike.
For men who prefer a more natural look, medium-length curls are an excellent choice —especially if you’re looking for something that’s lower maintenance. This style showcases the full volume and bounce of curly hair. It’s versatile and can be worn neatly for work or left loose and natural for a more casual vibe.
The curly mullet is a bold, retro-inspired look that’s making a comeback. This blast from the past keeps the sides shorter while allowing the curls on top and the back to flow freely. It’s an edgy and unique choice for those who like to stand out or make a statement with their look.
Each of these curly hair styles for men highlights the allure of curly hair at various lengths. Whether you prefer a bold statement or a classic cut, these looks offer something for every personality and lifestyle. Experiment with these men’s curly hairstyles to find the one that suits you best. And learn more about styling and caring for your curls at our Tips & Tricks tab!
