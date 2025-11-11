Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair: Everything You Need to Know

How often you should use purple shampoo depends on your hair color, tone, and how much brassiness you’re dealing with. For most blondes, using it once or twice a week is enough to maintain a cool, bright tone without overdoing it. If your hair is extremely brassy or yellow, you might use it up to three times a week until your desired tone is achieved.

No matter how many times you opt to use your purple shampoo, be sure to monitor your results, as overuse can cause your hair to take on a violet tint. Those with platinum or silver hair may use it more frequently to keep their color crisp, while natural blondes or those with subtle highlights can use it less often to avoid creating a dull look.