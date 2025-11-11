Rice Water for Hair: What It Does, How to Use It, and What to Watch Out For
Rice water might seem like a simple kitchen leftover, but this centuries-old beauty remedy has made a major comeback in hair care. While it’s known for its potential to strengthen, soften, and improve hair health , most claims are anecdotal. In this guide, we’ll explain what rice water is, how to use it for hair, its purported benefits, and potential effects you should know before adding it to your routine.
Rice water is the starchy liquid that remains after soaking or boiling rice. For centuries, women in parts of Asia have used it as a beauty treatment for both skin and hair. It’s packed with nutrients like amino acids, B vitamins, vitamin E, minerals, and antioxidants, which may potentially help strengthen and protect your hair from damage.
The short answer: Rice water may be beneficial, especially if your hair is dry or damaged. It’s believed to:
However, scientific data is lacking, and benefits often depend on your hair type, porosity, and usage frequency.
There are a few ways to prepare rice water, but the most common methods are soaking, boiling, and fermenting. Here’s how to get started:
While many people swear by its benefits, rice water isn’t for everyone. Here are some potential side effects:
People with curly, coily, or high porosity hair have said rice water may help with strength and hydration. Those with low-porosity or protein-sensitive hair should use caution and avoid overusing it. If your hair feels straw-like or stiff after using rice water, it might be a sign to reduce frequency or try a moisture-based treatment instead.