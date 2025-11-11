Rock Gelled Hair Like a Boss

Hair gels are available in a range of strengths and formulations for different uses and styles. Picking the right gel depends on your hair type and the desired result. Check out these essentials and their benefits.

Light-hold gel: Ideal for fine hair or styles that require natural movement and volume. Mielle, Pomegranate & Honey Air Dry Styler Gel is perfect for long-lasting flexible hold without the crunch.

Medium-hold gel: Offers a balance between structure and flexibility—great for defining curls or waves. Mielle, Honey & Ginger Styling Gel defines, reduces frizz and nourishes.

Strong-hold gel: Use for dramatic shapes such as spikes or slicked-back styles that need to last. For maximum hold try Aussie, Instant Freeze Gel to lock in hydration.

Alcohol-free gels: These gels are best for textured or curly hair types as they are less drying.