Sulfate-Free Shampoos: Benefits and Tips for Healthier-Looking Hair

Sulfate-free shampoos have gained attention in hair care discussions. Traditional shampoos often contain sulfates like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES), which are effective cleansers. However, some people prefer alternatives that might be gentler on the hair and scalp.

While sulfates effectively remove dirt and oil, they may also strip natural moisture and oils, potentially leaving hair dry or frizzy. Sulfate-free shampoos offer an alternative that aims to cleanse while maintaining the hair’s natural moisture balance.