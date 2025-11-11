The Best Curling Mousse for Voluminous Curls

With so many curling mousse products on the market, it can be confusing to figure out which one to choose. Not sure which one is best for you? Here are some top-rated curling mousses for different curl types and needs.

Wavy

For wavy hair, Aussie’s Miracle Waves Soft Waves Mousse is the key to defined, crunch-free waves. Say goodbye to mousse that leaves your hair crunchy and hard! Bonus: It also works to battle frizz on wavy hair.

Curly

Pantene Soft Curls Shaping Mousse boosts body with maximum hold for curly hair. It’s a lightweight foam that supports your hair's natural structure. It gives curls a little ‘oomph’ and a lot of style. It’s great for curly-haired people who want maximum hold with super soft curls.

Coily

The Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Curl Defining Mousse not only smells amazing but is the perfect curling mousse for Type 4 hair. Infused with key essential oils such as Shea Butter, Pomegranate, Honey, Apple, Aloe, and Jojoba Oil, it helps add moisture and hydration.