The Best Hair Masks for Curly Hair & How to Use Them
Discover the best hair masks for curly hair and learn how to use them effectively. Improve your curls' health with our expert tips on deep conditioning.
Are your coils frizzy, dry, tangled, or breaking? If so, a deep conditioning mask for curly hair is a must! These restorative treatments work wonders to repair and revitalize your locks for improved overall hair health. If you’ve ever wondered how to deep-condition your hair, how often, or what the best hair mask for curly hair is, read on, and we’ll break it down.
A curly hair mask is a rich, intensive treatment that deeply penetrates the hair shaft to restore moisture, softness, and strength. Unlike regular conditioners, hair masks for curly hair contain higher concentrations of powerful ingredients such as nourishing oils, proteins, and humectants that hydrate and moisturize dry curls from the inside out. These stronger formulas are great for addressing issues that often affect curly hair health such as brittleness, dullness, and dehydrated hair.
If you’re uncertain about how to apply deep conditioner to your hair, or the process involved––it’s simple, and we’ll teach you how to incorporate it into your hair care routine.
Always start with damp, freshly washed hair. Apply the hair mask for curly hair generously from roots to ends, coating every strand. Use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to detangle while distributing the product evenly throughout. Cover your hair with a shower cap to trap heat. The heat helps the product absorb more effectively. Leave the deep conditioner on for 20–30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with cool water to seal the cuticle and lock in moisture.
Now let’s answer the big question: how often should you deep condition your hair? Well, it depends. For most people with curly, hair, once a week is ideal. Why? Because curly hair tends to be dryer than any of the other hair types. Its spiral or coily shape makes it difficult for sebum––the hair's natural oil––to travel down the hair shaft to moisturize the strands.
Further, if your curls are damaged from heat styling, color, or other chemical treatments, deep conditioning twice per week is recommended until health is restored. If your hair is fine, or you notice that hair care products weigh it down easily, deep conditioning once every 10–14 days is acceptable. Paying attention to how your hair responds is key.
While deep conditioning is an occasional treatment, regular conditioning is essential for healthy, well-hydrated curly hair. Every time you shampoo your hair, you should apply a regular conditioner—no exceptions. If you have extra-dry curly hair, co-washing should be your go-to for keeping your curls nourished and moisturized. Co-washing is cleansing your hair with conditioner instead of shampoo between washes, with moisturizing conditioners or must-haves such as Mielle, Mongongo Oil Protein-Free Hydrating Conditioner.
If you're shopping for the best hair mask for curly hair, look for ingredients that hydrate and repair, like:
Some good hair masks for curly hair include
In case you didn’t already know, curly hair needs and thrives on moisture, and incorporating a curly hair mask into your hair care routine can drastically improve your hair’s health, texture, and definition. No matter what, the rule of thumb is simple when incorporating deep conditioning treatment: be consistent.
Mielle, Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque is nutrient-rich, and offers deep hydration for dry textured hair.
Mielle, Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner moisturizes and improves hair and scalp to help hydrate and replenish your hair.
Herbal Essences, Argan Oil & Aloe Hair Repairing Hair Mask helps repair damage for strong, soft, frizz-free hair. It's made with real botanicals sulfate-free.
Aussie, 3 Minute Miracle Moist Detangling Deep Conditioner hydrates to quench dry hair and detangles fast for up to 90% less hair breakage.
Pantene, Miracle Rescue Deep Repair Conditioner softens and repairs from the inside for smoother, more radiant hair.
Treat your curls to nourishment as often as they need it for beautiful coils, curls, and waves.