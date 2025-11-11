The Best Hair Masks for Curly Hair & How to Use Them

Now let’s answer the big question: how often should you deep condition your hair? Well, it depends. For most people with curly, hair, once a week is ideal. Why? Because curly hair tends to be dryer than any of the other hair types. Its spiral or coily shape makes it difficult for sebum––the hair's natural oil––to travel down the hair shaft to moisturize the strands.

Further, if your curls are damaged from heat styling, color, or other chemical treatments, deep conditioning twice per week is recommended until health is restored. If your hair is fine, or you notice that hair care products weigh it down easily, deep conditioning once every 10–14 days is acceptable. Paying attention to how your hair responds is key.