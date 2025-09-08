The Best Hairstyles and Haircuts for Heart-Shaped Faces

Choosing the proper cut is a key factor in balancing out the proportions of a heart-shaped face. You might want to draw attention away from or soften the wider forehead area, or even add volume to the smaller, more narrow chin area. Read on for some classic cuts that will help you do so, for both men and women. The following cuts might traditionally be geared toward men or women, but all the cuts on the list are not gender-specific and work for anyone with a heart-shaped face.