The Best Hairstyles and Haircuts for Heart-Shaped Faces
Discover the best hairstyles and haircuts for heart-shaped faces. Learn how to accentuate your features with styles like long bobs, curtain bangs, and more.
Understanding your face shape can be a game-changer in terms of effectively accentuating your unique features. Heart-shaped faces can benefit from certain haircuts and hairstyles that will flatter the shape properly. Read on to learn more about the best hairstyles for a heart-shaped face.
Not sure if you have a heart shaped face? Heart-shaped faces typically feature a wide forehead with prominent cheekbones and a narrow chin, mimicking the look of a heart (or even an inverted triangle). Those who have widow’s peaks in the center of their hairline look even more like they have a heart-shaped face as well.
Choosing the proper cut is a key factor in balancing out the proportions of a heart-shaped face. You might want to draw attention away from or soften the wider forehead area, or even add volume to the smaller, more narrow chin area. Read on for some classic cuts that will help you do so, for both men and women. The following cuts might traditionally be geared toward men or women, but all the cuts on the list are not gender-specific and work for anyone with a heart-shaped face.
One of the best haircuts for a heart-shaped face is the long bob (or “lob”). This flattering option helps to elongate the face. Soft layers can add volume around the jawline. Using an asymmetrical shape that’s longer in the front can also help to draw the attention down the face and create the illusion of a more balanced face shape.
Face-framing layers of any length will help to balance the proportions of a heart-shaped face. The layers can soften the forehead while highlighting the cheekbones and making the chin area appear fuller.
Curtain bangs are ideal for heart-shaped faces as they’re great for breaking up the wide appearance of the forehead. They’re also an on-trend way to add a soft, romantic touch to your look.
There are certain men’s cuts that work best for heart-shaped faces as well. Here are some of the best haircuts for men with heart-shaped faces.
This is a classic cut that complements a wide variety of face shapes, especially the heart-shaped face. It features hair that is shorter on the sides and longer on the top which helps to balance out heart-shaped faces.
Men’s styles don’t have to be short. For men who prefer a longer look, the modern shag is a great option. This cut features messy layers that help add volume to the chin and lower area of the face. It’s a great option for men who want to use their natural texture without styling too much as well.
Since heart-shaped faces typically have a wider forehead, incorporating messy bangs works well on any length of hair. This helps to take attention away from the larger forehead area.
This quick and easy style pulls the hair into a high bun, accentuating the cheekbones.
The half-up, half-down look also accentuates the cheekbones, keeping volume at the top and maintaining balance in the lower area of the face.
A low bun also works well on heart-shaped faces, especially when it’s slightly messy with face-framing strands in the front.
You can’t go wrong with beachy waves with a heart-shaped face. Use a curling iron to create the tousled look to add width around the jaw.
A crown braid is a great pick for a more formal look. The braid wraps around the top of the head to create a halo effect that balances the width of the forehead.
