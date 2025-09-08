The Best Hairstyles For Thin Straight Hair

A blunt bob is one of the best haircuts for straight thin hair. By keeping the ends of your hair the same length, you create the illusion of thicker, healthier hair. A bob that hits around the jawline or slightly below is both chic and easy to style. The shoulder-length bob (or “lob”) is another great choice for the same reason. It offers more length than a traditional blunt bob, but not so much that it’ll drag the hair down. You can add even more oomph to a bob by styling your hair with a volumizing product like Aussie Instant Volume Mousse to lift the roots and give your bob some extra body.