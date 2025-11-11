The Best Products for Low Porosity Hair

If you’ve ever felt like your hair just doesn’t absorb product or water easily, you may have low porosity hair. This hair type has tightly packed cuticles that resist moisture, making it harder for water, oils, and treatments to penetrate the strand. But with the right routine and carefully selected products, low porosity hair can be soft, hydrated, and healthy. From the best shampoos for low porosity hair to lightweight oils and conditioners, this guide breaks down what works and why.