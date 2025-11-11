The Best Products for Scrunching Hair & How to Use Them

To get the most out of scrunching, using the right products is key. Look for styling aids that define texture, add hold, and prevent frizz without weighing your hair down. Scrunching with these products works best on wavy and curly hair, but you can also try it with straight hair to change up the look of your texture. Read on for some top scrunching product recommendations.

Scrunching Mousse

Aussie is an excellent brand for products to scrunch your hair with. Aussie Sprunch Mousse + Leave-In Conditioner is a cult-favorite. This dual-action product is ideal for scrunching because it adds both hold and moisture. The lightweight mousse helps define curls and waves without leaving hair stiff or crunchy, while the leave-in conditioner element ensures your strands stay hydrated and soft.

Scrunching Gel

If you aren’t a fan of mousse, you can opt for a scrunching gel instead. Herbal Essences makes one designed just for this purpose called Strong Hold Curl Scrunching Gel with Frizz Control. It’s formulated to give all-day definition with protection from frizz and humidity. Plus, it has the fruity scent of fresh berries!

Scrunching Sprays

Pantene’s Gold Series Curl Awakening Spray is another great option for scrunching your hair. It’s a product you can use to refresh your hair to reactivate your styling product and bring curls or waves back to life. Plus, it controls frizz without weighing hair down.