Home/ Articles/THE BEST PRODUCTS FOR SCRUNCHING HAIR & HOW TO USE THEM
A fair-skinned woman scrunches her brown curly hair in front of a white background.

The Best Products for Scrunching Hair & How to Use Them

Enhance Your Curls: Top Products and Techniques for Scrunching Hair

Scrunching is one of the easiest, most effective techniques to enhance your natural waves or curls without the need for heat tools or complicated styling. Whether you're looking to create beachy waves, boost volume, or define your natural texture, scrunching can help you get that effortlessly tousled look quickly and easily.With the right products (like mousse or gel) and the proper technique, you can create effortless texture in minutes. Read on to learn how to scrunch hair and the best products to try.

The Best Products for Hair Scrunching

To get the most out of scrunching, using the right products is key. Look for styling aids that define texture, add hold, and prevent frizz without weighing your hair down. Scrunching with these products works best on wavy and curly hair, but you can also try it with straight hair to change up the look of your texture. Read on for some top scrunching product recommendations.

Scrunching Mousse
Aussie is an excellent brand for products to scrunch your hair with. Aussie Sprunch Mousse + Leave-In Conditioner is a cult-favorite. This dual-action product is ideal for scrunching because it adds both hold and moisture. The lightweight mousse helps define curls and waves without leaving hair stiff or crunchy, while the leave-in conditioner element ensures your strands stay hydrated and soft.

Scrunching Gel
If you aren’t a fan of mousse, you can opt for a scrunching gel instead. Herbal Essences makes one designed just for this purpose called Strong Hold Curl Scrunching Gel with Frizz Control. It’s formulated to give all-day definition with protection from frizz and humidity. Plus, it has the fruity scent of fresh berries!

Scrunching Sprays
Pantene’s Gold Series Curl Awakening Spray is another great option for scrunching your hair. It’s a product you can use to refresh your hair to reactivate your styling product and bring curls or waves back to life. Plus, it controls frizz without weighing hair down.

How to Scrunch Hair

How do you scrunch hair? Here’s everything you need to know.

  • Step 1: Prep Scrunching works best on freshly washed, damp hair. Towel-dry your hair gently by blotting or squeezing. Don’t rub as this can cause frizz.
  • Step 2: Apply Dispense a small amount of product into your palms. Flip your head upside down and rake the product through your hair from ends to roots. Then, begin scrunching. Cup your hair in your hands and push upward toward your scalp in a gentle scrunching motion. Repeat until your hair starts forming its natural shape.
  • Step 3: Dry Let your hair air dry for a natural look, or use a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer to enhance volume and set the texture. Use the lowest heat setting to avoid damage and frizz.
    Don’t over-apply product, just start with less and add more as needed.
  • Step 4: Finish If you want extra hold, finish with a lightweight hairspray or texture spray. Avoid heavy products that can make hair stiff or greasy. Avoid brushing after scrunching, as it can break up the texture.

Related Articles
1/3
Find your HairCode
Find your HairCode