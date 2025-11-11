The Best Ways to Battle Scalp Buildup

Whether you need to just remove everyday buildup or you need support for severe scalp issues, there’s a product for you.

Shampoo & Conditioner

For regular scalp maintenance, use a clarifying shampoo like Herbal Essences Clarifying Tea Tree Oil Shampoo that’s effective at encouraging a healthy-looking and/or feeling scalp. Use around once a week and make sure to massage it thoroughly into your scalp for at least 2-3 minutes.

If you deal with dandruff or itchy scalp in addition to other scalp buildup, explore products in the Head & Shoulders Clinical Collection.

Make sure to always follow with a hydrating conditioner.

Scalp Exfoliators

Cleansing your scalp properly might take more than just shampoo and conditioner if you’re dealing with buildup. Incorporate scalp exfoliation into your routine to keep your follicles happy/clean/etc...and promote hair growth.

Scalp Treatments

Another gentle yet effective method for removing buildup is by using a scalp serum that helps break down product residue. These serums,often enriched with exfoliating acids and botanical extracts,nourish the scalp while deep-cleaning it. Mielle Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Instant 3-IN-1 Serum is a rich, velvety serum that nourishes to improve both hair and scalp health.

Another way to keep your scalp clean is to avoid product overload. Using too many leave-in conditioners or dry shampoos (without cleansing and removing properly) can contribute to buildup over time.