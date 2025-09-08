The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Red Hair Color

Another factor to keep in mind is your natural hair color or the color you are starting with if you already have dyed hair. If you have a dark base color, you will need to lift the color using bleach to get it to the red stage. If you want to opt for not bleaching your hair, you can consider altering the tone of your dark brown or black hair, making it a dark color with tint of red like a “black cherry” shade. You can also use a red color gloss for a sheer wash of color instead of using a permanent dye to get this effect.