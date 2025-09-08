The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Red Hair Color
Discover how to choose the perfect red hair color based on skin tone, eye color, and maintenance tips. Enhance your look with style advice tailored for redheads.
Finding the best red hair color can seem overwhelming, especially if you’re new to dying your hair. Then, once you find the best red hair color for you, you have to learn the best colors to wear to complement your new shade. Luckily, we’ve got all you need to know about choosing the red hair color for you and what to wear with it, so you stand out.
There are many factors in finding the best hair colors for red hair. Knowing your personal preferences along with understanding your unique features will help you to determine the best red hair tones for you. Read on for our tips on red hair color selection.
Skin tone is key when selecting a hair color. Generally speaking, those with cooler skin tones should pick cooler hair colors (like a cherry red or burgundy), but there is some more flexibility when it comes to red hair. Many natural redheads have cooler, pink undertones and can still wear warm reds (like copper and ginger) well as this can add warmth and create balance. Experiment with shades you like to see what you feel best about. If you aren’t sure where to start, try a shade that matches your skin’s undertone.
Eye color is another factor that can guide you in the type of red hair color to choose. Warmer reds will make green and hazel eyes pop more. Cooler tones complement blue eyes while brown eyes look great with darker reds.
Another factor to keep in mind is your natural hair color or the color you are starting with if you already have dyed hair. If you have a dark base color, you will need to lift the color using bleach to get it to the red stage. If you want to opt for not bleaching your hair, you can consider altering the tone of your dark brown or black hair, making it a dark color with tint of red like a “black cherry” shade. You can also use a red color gloss for a sheer wash of color instead of using a permanent dye to get this effect.
Strawberry Blonde is the lightest shade of red hair that blends blonde with red tones. This is great if you prefer lighter hair or have a light natural color and don’t want too much of a change.
Copper is a bright, warm red that leans much more orange than most other shades of red. It’s a vibrant choice that isn’t too far from a natural-looking red.
Ginger is the classic red shade that you typically associate with a natural redhead. It’s not quite as bright as copper or cherry reds. It’s darker than Strawberry Blonde, but lighter than Auburn. This is a great hair color to select if you want a natural-looking red shade.
Cherry reds are more vivid, and closer to a “fire-engine” red that is a little bolder and less natural than a ginger or strawberry blonde tone. This is a great choice for those who really want to make a statement. This shade is also universally flattering and works well with all skin tones.
Auburn is another natural option that is darker than most red shades. It blends red and brown for a rich and warm color that flatters brown eyes and warm skin tones.
Burgundy is more of a cool-toned red with blue undertones. It looks striking against pale skin, but also works with other skin tones.
One major thing to keep in mind when considering dying your hair red is the maintenance. The red color molecule is actually larger than most others, so red hair dye washes out even easier than other shades. Use a color-safe shampoo like Miracle Moisture Boost Rose Water Sulfate Free Shampoo | Pantene to help maintain your hair’s vibrancy and tone. You can also avoid chlorine and consider washing your hair less often to try and further extend the life of your red hair color.
Ultimately, colors that look good on a redhead depend on your overall coloring. Many redheads look great in jewel tones. Those with more natural red shades like ginger also wear earth tones well. Experiment with different colors to see which ones you like best.
