For those who prefer to keep their hair long, adding layers and bangs can enhance movement and frame your features without having to make a drastic cut. This versatile style works well for both straight and wavy hair. Adding layers and fringe to your existing hairstyle is a great way to add dimension and change up your look while maintaining length.

Whether you’re going for edgy and versatile or polished and sophisticated, these styles will help you get there. But there are so many more! Find more styling and care advice under our Tips & Tricks tab, and whatever style you choose, make sure you complement it with the right products.