Preventing Split Ends Comes Down to a Few Factors

#1: Get trims regularly. Cutting off the splits as they happen will help the rest of your strands stay strong.

#2: Be gentle! Simple swaps like squeezing hair with a towel, instead of rubbing or exchanging your brush for a wide-tooth comb, can have a big impact.

#3: Choose the right products. Quality shampoos, conditioners and treatments can help protect and nourish your strands, potentially resulting in less breakage.

#4: Style sparingly. Don’t forget to give your hair a break from the hot tools. After all, the healthier your hair is, the better it will look in any style.