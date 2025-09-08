What Does a Keratin Treatment Do and Is It Worth the Hype?

A keratin treatment is a professional hair-smoothing service that uses a protein formula to temporarily alter the texture of your hair. Keratin is a protein naturally found in skin, hair and nails, and these treatments aim to reinforce the structure of each strand by filling in gaps in the hair cuticle.

The treatment begins with a clarifying shampoo to remove buildup, followed by the application of a keratin-rich product. Heat, usually from a flat iron, is used to seal the formula into the hair shaft. This helps smooth the hair’s surface, reduce frizz and create a more polished look. Depending on the specific formula used, results can last anywhere from six weeks to five months.