What Does Hairspray Do? Everything You Need to Know About This Styling Staple
Discover everything about hairspray's versatile benefits. Learn how it holds styles, adds volume, controls frizz, protects against humidity, and finishes looks for every hair type.
Since its introduction to the world, what hairspray does has evolved into a styling staple that not only holds but adds volume, blocks humidity, hydrates, and more. Hairspray has been around since the 1940’s and over the years has become the go-to product in every woman’s hair care arsenal. Modern hairsprays are now more versatile than ever, as they often address multiple hair concerns for every hair type.
Hairspray is a lightweight mist that works by dispensing film-forming agents that coat the hair. As the spray dries, these polymers create small, flexible bonds that help hold strands in place. Hairspray is available in two main types: aerosol sprays, and non-aerosol options that "set" styles in place, delivering varying levels of hold—light, medium, or strong—depending on the formula.
Hairspray’s most basic function is to hold styles in place, but its benefits extend far beyond that. Whether you want more structure, or to add softness or shine, the right hairspray can level up your look. What your hairspray does for your hair depends on your needs and the formula you choose. Here are five ways hairspray can enhance your hair care routine.
Hairspray helps maintain the shape and structure of your styles. It can keep curls curly, waves wavy, and straight styles smooth and silky. To achieve maximum hold for up to 24 hours, try Aussie, Instant Freeze Hairspray.
If your hair is flat and lifeless, give it a lift with a volumizing hair spray like Pantene, Pro-V Volumizing Root Lift Spray which lifts hair at the roots for fuller-looking styles. It’s non-sticky, with a flexible finish that isn’t stiff.
A light mist can smooth down stray hairs, tame frizz, and leave a polished finish. Try Herbal Essences, Touchable Hold Hairspray with Frizz Control for soft, and touchable all-day hold.
Humidity can wreak havoc on your style and anti-humidity hair sprays are ideal when you want to keep your styles from falling flat or puffing up in humid weather. Pantene, Pro-V Strong Hold Non-Aerosol Hairspray makes the hair resistant to humidity and helps hold it in place all day. These lightweight, anti-frizz sprays are also great for preserving shape without making curly hair stiff.
Hairspray adds the final touch to beautiful styles. Whether you go for glossy, glass hair looks or demure matte finishes, there’s a formula that matches your vibe. Pantene, Lightweight Finish Alcohol-Free Hairspray moisturizes and leaves hair bouncy and soft for a smoother finish. Alcohol-free options are essential for color-treated hair to prevent dryness and fading.
These multitasking styling heroes do more than add a stiff finish. They are must-haves that offer various hold strengths with added perks to make your routine a breeze.
