What Does Keratin Do for Curly Hair? The Truth Behind the Treatment

Though you’ve probably come across it while shopping for hair products, you likely never knew what keratin does for curly hair. This powerful ingredient is the secret weapon for fixing rough, fragile, and frizzy curly hair.

Keratin, a protein that is naturally found in hair, skin, and nails, helps maintain hair strength and structure. When added to your hair care routine via treatments or other keratin-infused products, it can be a powerful ally. Read on to learn more about how keratin can upgrade any curly hair care routine.